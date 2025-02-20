Dare look up? China creates spy tech powerful enough to see faces from space

Scientists in China have scored a breakthrough in imaging technology, creating a camera system powerful enough to define the details of a person’s face from a point high above Earth.

The impressive technology has the potential to transform global surveillance standards, the South China Morning Post said in a report this week.

The device uses a high-tech synthetic aperture lidar (SAL) setup, which deploys laser beams and advanced processing technology to create high-resolution 3D images over long distances.

A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Aerospace Information Research Institute tested the technology across Qinghai Lake in a remote region of northwest China.

Aimed toward arrays of reflective prisms about 63 miles (102 kilometers) away, the device was able to spot details measuring as small as 0.07 inches (1.7mm) across, and also determine the distance to targeted objects with an accuracy of 0.6 inches (15.6mm), which the Post described as “a level of detail 100 times better than what can be seen with the leading spy cameras and telescopes that use lenses.”

It added that the technology could be used “to scrutinize foreign military satellites with unparalleled precision or distinguish details as fine as a human face from low-Earth orbit.”

While the potential applications are vast, there are still a number of drawbacks with laser-based camera systems. For example, stable atmospheric conditions are needed for a clear view, so the technology can’t always be deployed precisely when desired. Additionally, the system is unable to lock onto a moving object, though future iterations of the technology may be able to achieve this.

Nevertheless, the development marks a significant advancement in optical imaging technology, and looks like a game changer for both surveillance and scientific observation. It’s certainly a dramatic improvement on this ancient surveillance kit, which was once mounted on a Soviet spy satellite.

Details of the research was recently published in the peer-reviewed Chinese Journal of Lasers.