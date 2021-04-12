  1. Photography

DJI could drop a new drone this week, here’s what to expect

By
OsitaLV

Though not confirmed by the company itself, DJI is expected to unveil an update to its popular Mavic Air 2 drone this week.

The new drone is expected to be called the Air 2S, and while the name suggests an incremental update rather than a major design overhaul, there will still be some notable improvements. The news comes courtesy of OsitaLV, a reliable leaker who called it right with, for example, DJI’s FPV drone and the Osmo Pocket 2 camera.

For starters, the Air 2S could become DJI’s first consumer drone to shoot video at 5.4K resolution, up from the 4K resolution offered by the Mavic Air 2.

On top of that, the new quadcopter is expected to come with a 1-inch CMOS sensor, an upgrade from the half-inch image sensor on its predecessor, though the same size as the one on the Mavic 2 drones.

Flying range looks as if it’ll get a slight bump, too, from 6.2 miles (10 km) to 7.5 miles (12 km).

A photo (top) that apparently shows the new drone sees the Air 2S maintaining a familiar design, though the front end appears to show an extra pair of sensors, facing slightly upward. Another image, this time of the box (below), shows the controller and a couple of batteries.

OsitaLV

According to DroneDJ, DJI is planning to unveil the Air 2S on Thursday, April 15. We won’t know all the details until if finally drops, but rumors point to a $1,299 price tag for the Combo edition that includes a bunch of extra accessories. For comparison, the Mavic Air 2 Combo is currently selling for $988 via DJI’s own online store.

The expected launch of the Air 2S comes just over a month after the China-based company unveiled its first-ever racing machine, the DJI FPV drone. Flown via first-person-view goggles, the quadcopter can hit 62 mph in just two seconds before hurtling on to a maximum speed of 87 mph. Digital Trends has posted a hands-on review of the DJI FPV drone.

Editors' Recommendations

The best FPV drone videos of all time

best fpv drone videos

Best cheap Canon camera deals for April 2021

Product photo of Canon EOS Rebel T8i being taken out of camera bag.

Apple spring event 2021: Everything we expect to be announced

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

2021 Kia K5 2.5 GT review: A new era

2021 kia k5 review front three quarter

A deep dive into the OnePlus 9 Pro’s Hasselblad-tuned camera

oneplus 9 pro hasselblad camera deep dive

The best smartphone gimbals for 2021

dji om 4 review 2120

Crop out pesky photo bombers on your computer or mobile device

How to delete and recover photos in Android

How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

how to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

How to remove location data from your iPhone photos

How to take your own passport photo

how to take a passport photo

How to use (almost) any camera as a webcam

how to use any camera as a web cam v2 00 58 01 still007

The best action cameras for 2021

GoPro Hero8 Black Review