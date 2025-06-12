Fed up waiting for Fujifilm’s X100VI camera? Then check out the new X-E5

Fujifilm has just unveiled the X-E5, and it might just be the answer for those folks who are still waiting around for the X100VI.

The Japanese camera maker released the X100VI in March 2024, at a time when its predecessor, the X100V, had gone viral and was pretty much impossible to buy new. While Fujifilm promised better availability with the X100VI, its popularity exceeded that of the X100V, and many customers have had to wait months to receive their purchase.

The new X-E5, unveiled by Fujifilm on Thursday, sports the popular retro styling of the X100VI, and includes many similar features. But the one key difference that may excite potential buyers is the fact that the new camera lets you change the lens — something you can’t do with the X100VI, which has a fixed 23mm lens (35mm equivalent on its crop sensor).

The X-E5 is the successor to the X-E4, which came out four years ago, though the older model fell well short when it came to matching the X100 series. But the new X-E5 has received a significant spec bump that includes the same 40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as the X100VI, along with the X-Processor 5. And just like the X100VI, the X-E5 also comes with in-body stabilization, an articulating back display panel, a similar layout of vintage-inspired dials on the top, and a compact body. Another feature that might appeal to fans of Fujifilm’s X series is the new dedicated film simulation dial offering easy access 20 built-in simulations.

Differences, however, include the lack of an optical viewfinder for the X-E5, the absence of an ISO dial on the top, no weather sealing for the body, and no built-in ND filter. Additionally, the 28mm kit lens for the X-E5 starts at f/2.8 compared to f/2 for the X100VI, making the new camera slightly less suitable for low-light conditions.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is out in August and will cost $1,699.95 for the body only. A kit including a 23mm (35mm equivalent) f/2.8 lens will also be available for $1,899.95.

The X-E5 certainly looks like a compelling piece of kit, with the interchangeable lens feature sure to make the decision harder when it comes to choosing between the X100VI and this new camera.