Digital Trends
Photography

Flickr to drop the ax on free users, will begin deleting old photos in March

Michael Archambault
By

Beginning March 12, Flickr will start deleting photos from free user accounts to bring them within a new 1,000-photo limit — a delay from the February 5 deadline following a surge of complaints from users who couldn’t download their media fast enough.

The new photo limit, announced with SmugMug’s acquisition of the company last year, meant discontinuation of the free 1TB of storage space that was previously granted to users, restricting free users to only 1.000 pics. Flickr users with more than 1,000 photos have a few options to avoid losing pictures.

The primary option, and ideally the route that Flickr would like you to consider, is to upgrade to the site’s Pro membership. Costing $50 a year if billed annually, and $72 a year if billed monthly, benefits include unlimited storage, an ad-free experience, and access to Flickr’s desktop Auto-Uploadr for your desktop PC. While serious Flickr users may benefit from the upgrade, other services serve the same purpose at a more affordable price.

If you think it might be time to break up with Flickr and consider an alternative, such as Google Photos or Amazon Photos, you can follow the guide below to download your photos from Flickr before they are deleted — just remember not to delay as mass deletion begins March 12. Note that Flickr doesn’t have a one-click option to download your entire photo archive, but following these steps provides the most straightforward alternative method.

How to download your photos From Flickr

  1. Log in to your Flickr account.
  2. Hover over the You menu and select Camera Roll.
  3. Click the Select all option next to each batch of photographs.
  4. Once all your photos are selected, click Download at the bottom of the webpage.
  5. Select Create zip file, and Flickr will email you a link for downloading when ready.

The above method isn’t perfect and it may take some time for your photographs to become ready for download, but if you don’t want to lose your memories, it is one of your only options. Alternatively, if you have sorted all of your photos in albums, you can also download pictures by the album, merely select the Albums option under the You tab.

Updated on February 6, 2019: Flickr will be moving its deletion date to March 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download YouTube videos
unsend a message in facebook messenger messengerunsendupdate
Social Media

Facebook’s long-promised ‘unsend’ feature arrives. Here’s how to use it

Send a message to the wrong person? Messenger now gives you 10 minutes to take it back. After an update beginning to roll out today, users can now retract messages if they act within the first 10 minutes after sending the message.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news feb 2 2019 irix edge light pollution filter family fullres 1920x1280
Photography

Photography News: Filters for cutting light pollution, $10K photo scholarship

In this week's photography news, meet the latest filter from Irix, designed to cut out some city light pollution by filtering out the yellow from sodium lamps. See the latest artificial intelligence feature coming to ON1 Photo RAW.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
houzz app augmented reality view in my room 3d
Smart Home

Houzz suffers a data breach, asks users to reset password

Home improvement startup Houzz informed its users Thursday that it suffered a data breach in December 2018. The company encouraged users to change their passwords as a safety precaution.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
made for google
Computing

Download your archive and get ready to bid farewell to Google+ on April 2

Get ready to say goodbye to Google+. Starting April 2nd, all data, photos, and comments on the social media platform and all Google+ pages will be removed, but you still have time to back up your data.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
digital storm aventum x review 2
Computing

Digital Storm targets mainstream PC gamers with new Lynx desktop

Digital Storm will be launching a new lineup of Lynx desktops later in 2019, targetting more mainstream gamers looking for the best in performance and quality in a PC, but with affordable prices starting at just $800. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft office building
Computing

Here’s what it will cost to stay on Windows 7 when extended support ends in 2020

With the support deadline approaching, Microsoft has announced its pricing for businesses and enterprises which want to pay up and still run Windows 7 and stay secure with the latest security updates after 2020.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ssd vs hdd shutterstock 120349279 2 640x640
Computing

Solid-state drives are speedier than hard disk drives. Are they worth it?

As the price of solid-state drives comes down, it's reached a point where it's hard to recommend a system without at least a hybrid solution. In the battle of SSD vs. HDD, a clear winner has emerged.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
cheap macbook deals
Deals

Snatch up Apple’s latest and lightest 12-inch MacBook for $300 off

Are you looking for a great deal on Apple's 12-inch 2017 MacBook? If you're hunting down a great thin-and-light notebook, both B&H and Amazon are offering the lightest laptops in Apple's lineup for $300 off.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Gaming

Play 'Doom' and a surprisingly good 'Super Mario 64' knockoff using Flash

Instead of scrolling through social media, you could check out a Flash game inside your favorite browser. From recent cult classics to fan remakes, there are plenty of great games to choose from.
Posted By Thor Benson
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Computing

Hacker discovers a MacOS exploit that is able to access system passwords

A new exploit for MacOS, known as KeySteal, was discovered by a security researcher. The hack can extract passwords and other information from MacOS' Keychain without requiring any form of permission or administrator authentication.
Posted By Michael Archambault
games support nvidia ray tracing assettort
Computing

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX series graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HP Copper VR Headset Photo
Computing

HP’s high-resolution VR headset provides comfort and Windows Mixed Reality

HP's new VR headset reportedly offers an exceptionally high resolution, highlights comfort and runs on Windows Mixed Reality. HP hasn't officially announced the new headset, but here's a look at some of its features.
Posted By Anita George