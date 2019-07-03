Share

GoPro’s Fusion 360 camera packs in the most potential for an immersive camera that we’ve seen yet — but the list price reflects that potential. But with a price cut at B&H Photo Video, the GoPro Fusion is both one of the best 360 cameras and one of the most affordable.

Originally $600, the 360 camera is currently listed for $299 — it’s not the first time we’ve seen the deal, but GoPro rarely offers price cuts that steep. With the discount, the Fusion is even cheaper than the GoPro Hero7 Black, a single lens action camera.

While the Fusion has a handful of the problems that every 360 suffers from, the Fusion delivers a blend of quality and usability that had Digital Trends toting the camera as the 360 with the most potential. The Fusion records 360 video in 5.2K resolution and 30 fps or 3K at 60 fps. The camera uses two SD cards and stitches the footage together later on the mobile or desktop app — with excellent stitch quality coming from the desktop.

While the mobile app offers easy access to settings and is easy to use, stitching results are a bit better when using GoPro’s desktop software. OverCapture on the mobile app also allows the Fusion to function more like a traditional GoPro, editing down the footage and using that immersive view instead to follow the action. Gyroscopic image stabilization is also included.

Despite the dual lenses, the Fusion will feel familiar to previous GoPro users. The body is larger to accommodate two lenses and a bigger battery, but the interface is familiar and it uses the same mount system as single-lens GoPros. The Fusion is waterproof without housing — though only to 16 feet, not quite as deep as the Hero7 series.

The Fusion ranks as one of the top 360 cameras available. The Rylo camera has better editing tools and a smaller body — but while it’s typically cheaper, that’s not the case when the price of the Fusion is cut in half. B&H currently has the Fusion in stock for $299, with free shipping. The photo and video focused store doesn’t list an end date for the discount, so there is no saying how long the discount will last.

