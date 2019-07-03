Digital Trends
Photography

Capture life in 360 degrees for under $300 with this half-off GoPro Fusion deal

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
GoPro Fusion review
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

GoPro’s Fusion 360 camera packs in the most potential for an immersive camera that we’ve seen yet — but the list price reflects that potential. But with a price cut at B&H Photo Video, the GoPro Fusion is both one of the best 360 cameras and one of the most affordable.

Originally $600, the 360 camera is currently listed for $299 — it’s not the first time we’ve seen the deal, but GoPro rarely offers price cuts that steep. With the discount, the Fusion is even cheaper than the GoPro Hero7 Black, a single lens action camera.

While the Fusion has a handful of the problems that every 360 suffers from, the Fusion delivers a blend of quality and usability that had Digital Trends toting the camera as the 360 with the most potential. The Fusion records 360 video in 5.2K resolution and 30 fps or 3K at 60 fps. The camera uses two SD cards and stitches the footage together later on the mobile or desktop app — with excellent stitch quality coming from the desktop. 

While the mobile app offers easy access to settings and is easy to use, stitching results are a bit better when using GoPro’s desktop software. OverCapture on the mobile app also allows the Fusion to function more like a traditional GoPro, editing down the footage and using that immersive view instead to follow the action. Gyroscopic image stabilization is also included.

Despite the dual lenses, the Fusion will feel familiar to previous GoPro users. The body is larger to accommodate two lenses and a bigger battery, but the interface is familiar and it uses the same mount system as single-lens GoPros. The Fusion is waterproof without housing — though only to 16 feet, not quite as deep as the Hero7 series.

The Fusion ranks as one of the top 360 cameras available. The Rylo camera has better editing tools and a smaller body — but while it’s typically cheaper, that’s not the case when the price of the Fusion is cut in half. B&H currently has the Fusion in stock for $299, with free shipping. The photo and video focused store doesn’t list an end date for the discount, so there is no saying how long the discount will last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot
Photography

Capture your adventures hands-free with the best helmet cameras for 2019

Want to record the action, without taking your eyes off the action? Helmet cameras allow you to capture your adventures hands-free -- but the best helmet cameras have even more features, like image stabilization, 360 capture, and more.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best iphone camera lenses feat
Photography

iPhone cameras are great. Make them even better with these add-on lenses

One of the easiest ways to take your iPhone photography to the next level is to invest in additional glass. We rounded up the four best iPhone camera lenses on the market across every price point.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6: Which company does entry-level mirrorless best?

Which camera is better, Nikon or Canon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera? Pitting the Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6, there's an obvious winner -- unless of course, size and price are the biggest consideration.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera cases featured
Photography

Keep your photo gear safe with the best camera cases for 2019

For its robustness and versatility, the Vanguard Supreme 53F is our pick for the best camera case. For photographers needing something more durable than a camera bag, a hard-shell case like the Vanguard Supreme is the way to go.
Posted By Dan Ginn
pixel 3a honor 20 xperia 10 plus motorola one vision camera shootout onevision comp feat
Photography

Which budget phone has the best camera? We tested four to find the answer

To find out which of the latest reasonably-priced smartphones on release has the best camera, we put Google’s impressive Pixel 3a against the Honor 20, the Motorola One Vision, and the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best cheap speedlights tom pumford hpplm76uju0 unsplash
Photography

The best cheap camera flashes will give you the biggest flash for your cash

An external flash is one of the best ways to light up your photos, whether used on-camera or triggered remotely. While first-party flashes can cost over $500, we've rounded up a selection of much more affordable options here.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Samsung Galaxy S10 Camera Guide
Photography

How to take great photos with your Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e

Whether you've snapped up a Samsung Galaxy S10, an S10 Plus, or an S10e, you've got yourself a very capable camera. Find out precisely how to use it and unlock its true capabilities to take the best photos with our camera guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm F/4 S
Product Review

Sharp and compact, the Z 14-30mm f/4 S is the ultra-wide zoom Nikon shooters want

The widest lens available in Nikon's mirrorless Z mount, the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S pulls off a number of wins, including accommodating screw-in filters. It's also very sharp and considerably more compact than many ultra-wide zooms.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
uhs iii doubles sd card speed fujifilm x t2 cards
Photography

The best SD memory cards for your camera, and how to choose the right one

Between the classes, ratings, and capacities, picking out the right SD card can be a challenge. Here are the most important specs, how to interpret the numbers, and how to avoid paying too much.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Sony A7 III: Can Canon’s cheap shooter keep up with the best?

With the EOS RP, Canon can take credit for making the cheapest new full-frame camera of all time. But in striving to hit that low price, did Canon sacrifice too much? Here's how the EOS RP compares to the popular Sony A7 III.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photography

Most digital cameras look the same, but these 10 weren’t afraid to stand out

While most digital cameras tend to share a similar design (read: boxy), a few think outside that box. From historic digital cameras with rotating lenses to experiments with smartphone add-on cameras, here are 10 odd digital cameras that…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canons crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder canon ivy rec 1
Photography

Canon’s crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder

Canon is turning to Indiegogo to help fund its latest product: A camera that the company describes as a “clippable, go anywhere" device. And that clip is an important part of the design because it helps you frame your shots.
Posted By Trevor Mogg