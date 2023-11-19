GoPro’s latest action camera is $50 off for Black Friday

t

GoPro is the go-to action camera brand for adrenaline junkies and outdoor lovers, so there’s always high demand for GoPro Black Friday deals. The latest release, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, was just rolled out in September, but surprisingly, its price has already been slashed for the shopping holiday with a $50 discount from Best Buy, so it will be yours for $350 instead of $400. We’re not sure how long this offer will remain online though, so if you want to get the action camera for cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 12 Black

The GoPro Hero 12 Black continues the brand’s tradition of stepping up the capabilities of its action cameras with every succeeding generation. It’s capable of recording 16:9 videos in 5K resolution at up to 30 frames per second, and 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, and it adds High Dynamic Range, allowing you to capture all of your most memorable adventures with extreme detail. The action camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization that does magic on shaky footage, and up to 8x slow motion for moments that the human eye will never see on its own.

Even in extreme situations, the GoPro Hero 12 Black won’t let you down because it still carries the brand’s trademark durability, with waterproof capabilities of up to a depth of 10 meters and a water-repelling lens cover that helps prevent lens flare and other disruptions. GoPro also claims that the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s battery can last twice as long as that of the GoPro Hero 11 Black, so you won’t have to worry about a depleted battery right when you’re in the middle of the action.

GoPro action cameras are always popular during Black Friday deals, so can you imagine the attention that Best Buy’s offer for the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black will receive? It’s down to $350 from $400, for savings of $50. It’s not a massive discount by any means, but it’s a bonus that you should take advantage of if you were planning on buying the action camera anyway. You need to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain price for the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

