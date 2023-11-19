 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GoPro’s latest action camera is $50 off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By

tThe GoPro Hero 12 action camera recording water on a beach.

GoPro is the go-to action camera brand for adrenaline junkies and outdoor lovers, so there’s always high demand for GoPro Black Friday deals. The latest release, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, was just rolled out in September, but surprisingly, its price has already been slashed for the shopping holiday with a $50 discount from Best Buy, so it will be yours for $350 instead of $400. We’re not sure how long this offer will remain online though, so if you want to get the action camera for cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 12 Black

The GoPro Hero 12 Black continues the brand’s tradition of stepping up the capabilities of its action cameras with every succeeding generation. It’s capable of recording 16:9 videos in 5K resolution at up to 30 frames per second, and 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, and it adds High Dynamic Range, allowing you to capture all of your most memorable adventures with extreme detail. The action camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization that does magic on shaky footage, and up to 8x slow motion for moments that the human eye will never see on its own.

Even in extreme situations, the GoPro Hero 12 Black won’t let you down because it still carries the brand’s trademark durability, with waterproof capabilities of up to a depth of 10 meters and a water-repelling lens cover that helps prevent lens flare and other disruptions. GoPro also claims that the GoPro Hero 12 Black’s battery can last twice as long as that of the GoPro Hero 11 Black, so you won’t have to worry about a depleted battery right when you’re in the middle of the action.

Don't Miss:

GoPro action cameras are always popular during Black Friday deals, so can you imagine the attention that Best Buy’s offer for the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black will receive? It’s down to $350 from $400, for savings of $50. It’s not a massive discount by any means, but it’s a bonus that you should take advantage of if you were planning on buying the action camera anyway. You need to hurry though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain price for the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is $635 off in Walmart’s Black Friday Sale
Sony A7S III taking a photo closeup

Long a favorite of photographers and videographers, the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is one of the best camera deals during the Black Friday shopping season. Walmart has the A7 III marked down to $1,365 for Black Friday, which is a massive savings of $635, as the popular camera regularly costs $2,000. It’s not often you can get a camera of this caliber at a price like this, so jump on this Black Friday savings while you can. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera
Because off its compact size, full-frame sensor offering, and interchangeable lens system, Sony’s A7 mirrorless camera lineup has become extremely popular. The A7 is meant to be the lineup’s all-around camera, and the A7 III is its third generation. For years the Sony A7 III has been the go-to camera for photographers and videographers looking to take a step up in their abilities, as the camera offers professional specs and hardware at a price accessible even to the likes of budding film students. And while the A7 III has been on the market for quite some time now, it spent years competing amongst the best mirrorless cameras and has specs that hold up well even by today’s standards.

Read more
The best October Prime Day GoPro deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day GoPro Deals

With even the best cameras, there's an all too familiar process of getting the perfect shot. Find what you want to take a picture of, line up the shot, and then get really still and take the shot. Unless you're on an early 2000s shaky cam nostalgia trip, the process works pretty similar for capturing video footage as well. Getting really still, however, can feel like the antithesis of fun. The purpose of a good adventure is to see some peaceful sights, sure, but there's also the grand, exciting, and hopefully action-packed journey to those sights.

The answer to this issue, for you, could be a GoPro.

Read more
Sony Alpha a7 III deal: Save $300 on the popular mirrorless camera
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

If you want one of the best digital cameras to boost your snap game (but don't want to pay full price) come check out this deal on Sony's Alpha a7 III. It's a powerful stand alone camera that shoots both still images and movies. Right now it can be yours for $1,900. While that's still certainly an expense, it is $300 down from the usual $2,200 and a price point we find worthy of a second look. There's a category of person that, at this point, would rather look at smartphones with great cameras, but if you're still with us, be sure to tap the button below to check out this camera deal and read on to see what all of the fuss is about.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is both a single shot and movie camera, so let us break those down individually. With this camera, you'll be able to shoot in 24.2MP quality, over double that of the iPhone 13 and its 12MP lenses. It has a focal range designed for everyday shots, such as a mountain landscape or a detailed photo of the ladybug that just landed on your offhand. Similarly, the Sony Alpha a7 III supports a wide variety of times and lighting conditions with its ISO range of 100 to 51,200. While our phone cameras can feel like muskets at times (shoot, wait, look at picture, shoot again) the Sony Alpha a7 III takes photos at 10 fps, so you don't have to be so deliberate about your shot. If that bird does something cool, you'll probably catch a pic of it.

Read more