Digital Trends
Photography

Hasselblad unveils 3 new XCD lenses, including both its fastest and longest yet

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 5
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses f28 80mm f19
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses 80mm f19 on x1d
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses 60mm f28
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses 80mm f19 front top
hasselblad xcd 65mm 85mm 135mm lenses f28

Starting off Photokina with a bang, Hasselblad officially announced three lenses for the X1D-50c medium-format mirrorless camera. The shortest is the 65mm f/2.8, which gives a 50mm full-frame equivalent field of view, followed by the long-awaited 80mm f/1.9, delivering on the promise to be Hasselblad’s fastest lens yet. Finally, the new 135mm f/2.8 is the longest focal length XCD lens on the market — and it’s made even longer with a bespoke teleconverter.

The XCD 80mm f/1.9 is likely the most exciting of the three lenses for many photographers. We had a short opportunity to shoot with it and you can find our impressions and sample photos in our separate hands-on article. It provides a 63mm full-frame equivalent field of view (and equivalent aperture of about f/1.5), making it suitable for a variety of subjects from portraits to product photography. Built with 14 elements in nine groups, it somehow manages to hold itself to just 2.2 pounds and a length of 4.4 inches, keeping to the (relatively) compact standards of the X system.

The 65mm f/2.8 may not be as fast, but it fills a void in the X system for a normal focal length prime. Equivalent to a full-frame 50mm f/2.2, it’s a compact lens that will give X1D users a lighter weight option great for handheld photography. It is composed of 10 elements in six groups with a length of 3.7 inches and a weight of 1.6 pounds.

Perhaps the most unique of the three is the 135mm f/2.8. By itself, it already offers the longest focal length of any XCD lens (105mm full-frame equivalent), but with the new X Converter 1.7, it extends that to 230mm (178mm equivalent). Hasselblad says the converter has been designed in concert with the lens so as to not decrease image quality, although this also means you won’t be able to pair it with other lenses.

All three lenses are available for preorder now and are expected to ship in December. The XCD 65mm f/2.8 is a relatively affordable $2,750, while the 80mm f/1.9 costs $4,845. The 135mm f/2.8 is available either by itself for $4,050 or kitted with the X Converter 1.7 for $4,845. The converter is not sold separately, at least not yet, so if you think you may want one in the future, you’ll need to buy the kit.

With today’s announcements, Hasselblad has brought the total number of X system lenses up to eight — not too shabby for a niche medium format system that’s only two years old. The lenses now span 21mm (17mm equivalent) to 230mm (178mm equivalent), making the system quite a bit more versatile than when we reviewed the X1D-50c a year ago.

Don't Miss

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company
Up Next

We shot Hasselblad's fastest lens ever, the XCD 80mm f/1.9, and it's stunning
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nikon D750
Product Review

There's no such thing as the perfect camera, but Nikon's D750 is damn close

The Nikon D750 DSLR is an excellent example of what full-frame cameras can do. It produces beautiful photos and videos. But does it justify its high price? Yes, it does -- and the camera's age means an even better deal.
Posted By David Elrich, Hillary Grigonis
leica sofort unveiled dsc5351 final
Photo Galleries

Leica continues instant film trend with the classically styled Sofort camera

While the name may sound funny -- Sofort is German for immediately -- the Leica Sofort immediately pops out film photos. The company's first instant film camera uses classic Leica styling but adds a mirror for selfies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on3
Photography

We shot Hasselblad’s fastest lens ever, the XCD 80mm f/1.9, and it’s stunning

With an aperture that just breaks through the f/2 barrier, Hasselblad's new XCD 80mm f/1.9 is the first truly fast lens for the medium-format X1D-50c. The total number of lenses for the two-year-old system now stands at six.
Posted By Daven Mathies
irix 150mm f28 macro lens announced photokina 2018 3 1920x1080 copy
Photography

Irix gets up close with the 150mm Macro in new, lightweight Dragonfly finish

Deviating from the company's original ultrawide lenses, Irix has announced a new 150mm macro lens. The Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 is the start of a new Dragonfly line that uses a unique construction for a lighter, durable body.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagrams co founders to leave company 16th annual webby awards
Social Media

Instagram’s co-founders have resigned from the Facebook-owned company

In a surprise move, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are stepping down from their roles as CEO and chief technology officer, respectively. It's not clear why the pair have chosen to leave the Facebook-owned company.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ricoh shows off upcoming gr iii advanced compact with 3 axis stabilization featured
Photography

Ricoh shows off upcoming GR III advanced compact with 3-axis stabilization

Although many details remain to be seen, Ricoh is calling its new GR III a “totally new breed” of GR camera. Resolution is increased to 24MP, the lens has been redesigned, and it now features 3-axis sensor-shift stabilization.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic lumix s1r ands1 announced photokina 2018 image s series teaser 002
Photography

Panasonic surprises with first full-frame cameras, the mirrorless S1 and S1R

Nikon and Canon aren't the only ones announcing full-frame mirrorless this year. The Panasonic Lumix S1R and S1 are the first full-frame cameras to house 60 fps 4K, as well as being the first within that category to include Dual IS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
fujifilm gfx 50r announced photokina 2018 backleftoblique tiltup
Photography

Medium-format Fujifilm GFX 50R is cheaper and lighter than top full-frame DSLRs

Fujifilm made waves when they launched the GFX 50S -- and now medium-format mirrorless is even smaller. Meet the Fujifilm GFX 50R, a camera with the same guts as its older sibling but with a smaller, rangefinder-style body and lower price.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
panasonic leica dg vario summilux 10 25mm lens announced panasonicnewmftlens
Photography

Panasonic 10-25mm f/1.7, the brightest zoom lens yet, is like five primes in one

Panasonic just unveiled the brightest zoom lens yet, a Micro Four Thirds mount Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7. The company says the zoom lens is the brightest constant aperture lens on the market -- but there is a catch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis