Leicas are never cheap, but the M-E sacrifices little and costs half as much

Hillary K. Grigonis
The Leica name is synonymous with luxury, but the iconic camera brand’s newest mirrorless camera boasts the most affordable body in the company’s popular M series. The upcoming Leica M-E (Typ 240) offers a full-frame sensor and faster performance in a compact rangefinder body.

While the new M-E will cost you half the price of other digital cameras in the series like the M10, it still sports a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor. The sensor captures images at up to ISO 6400. And while most entry-level cameras tend to sacrifice speed, the M-E uses a 2GB buffer to allow for extended burst shooting. Leica says the camera offers the same performance as the Leica M (Typ 240), but with a longer sustained burst thanks to an updated Maestro processor.

Video is also built in, but not at 4K — the M-E captures 1080p video.

Leica says the M-E is pared down to the essentials to allow for streamlined operation. It also retains the more discrete look of the M series favored for genres like street photography. Compared to the M10, the M-E trades the ISO dial at the top for an ISO button at the back. The body, Leica says, makes for one of the most compact full-frame cameras in the world.

Like other M series cameras, the M-E is handcrafted in Germany. The camera sports a gray color, using a paint developed specifically for the M-E, and real leather wrap. The design isn’t just about looks — the camera body is also sealed against dust and moisture. The body uses an M mount lens to accommodate almost every Leica M lens ever made.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the camera is the price point — the Leica M-E is available for pre-order for $3,995. While that price isn’t entry level compared to other manufacturers, it is extremely low for a  Leica M series model. Excluding the film cameras in the M series, the next cheapest digital camera in the series is the $7,295 Leica M10. The camera is backed by a two-year warranty.

The Leica M-E is set to go on sale July 25 from Leica stores, boutiques, and dealers.

