In the first major update in years, the Nik Collection has new filters — and is no longer tied exclusively with Adobe products. On Wednesday, June 4, DxO launched the Nik Collection 2 by DxO, bringing the first new tools to the suite of editing plugins since Google’s last update in 2016. The update brings more than 40 new filters, high-resolution display support, and integration with DxO PhotoLab.

The Nik Collection plugins start with filters for photo editing — and now users will have more than 40 additional options to choose from along with the 156 previous options. The new filters are spread across the suite of plugins, including 10 new filters in Color Efex Pro, 10 in Silver Efex Pro, 12 in HDR Efex Pro, and 10 in Analog Efex Pro.

The new filters, called En Vogue, were developed in collaboration with Dan Hughes, a photography lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology who previously worked with the Nik Collection.

Along with compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop Elements, DxO is bringing the plugins into their original software, DxO PhotoLab. Used with DxO PhotoLab, the plugins allow for more easily working in RAW format (which is possible but requires extra steps in Photoshop).

The plugins also now support high-resolution monitors for Windows — previous versions rendered icons and on-screen controls small on these displays. The update makes the interface easier to read. The update also includes support for additional cameras.

DxO says the update was based on customer feedback from surveys. A majority of customers asked for more filters, RAW editing, use outside of Adobe programs, and high-resolution monitor support.

The update is the first to add features after DxO bought out the plugins from Google. Last year, an update fixed bugs and made the plugins compatible with the latest versions of Adobe image editing software. The Nik Collection includes Color Efex Pro for color correction, Silver Efefx Pro for black and white conversions, Viveza for selective color and tonality, Analog Efex Pro for film-inspired effects, HDR Efex Pro for high-dynamic range adjustments, Sharpener Pro for image sharpening, and Dfine for noise reduction.

As part of the update, DxO is discounting the plugins by $50 for new users at $100, and discounting the upgrade option by $20 at $60 now through June 30. DxO PhotoLab is available for $129 for the Essential version or $199 for the Elite version.