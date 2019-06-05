Digital Trends
Photography

With new filters, the updated Nik Collection 2 no longer needs Adobe to run

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
nik collection 2 launches color efex en

In the first major update in years, the Nik Collection has new filters — and is no longer tied exclusively with Adobe products. On Wednesday, June 4, DxO launched the Nik Collection 2 by DxO, bringing the first new tools to the suite of editing plugins since Google’s last update in 2016. The update brings more than 40 new filters, high-resolution display support, and integration with DxO PhotoLab.

The Nik Collection plugins start with filters for photo editing — and now users will have more than 40 additional options to choose from along with the 156 previous options. The new filters are spread across the suite of plugins, including 10 new filters in Color Efex Pro, 10 in Silver Efex Pro, 12 in HDR Efex Pro, and 10 in Analog Efex Pro.

The new filters, called En Vogue, were developed in collaboration with Dan Hughes, a photography lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology who previously worked with the Nik Collection. 

1 of 4
nik collection 2 launches analog efex pro new presets
nik collection 2 launches silver efex pro new presets
nik collection 2 launches hdr efex pro new presets
nik collection 2 launches color efex pro new presets

Along with compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop Elements, DxO is bringing the plugins into their original software, DxO PhotoLab. Used with DxO PhotoLab, the plugins allow for more easily working in RAW format (which is possible but requires extra steps in Photoshop).

The plugins also now support high-resolution monitors for Windows — previous versions rendered icons and on-screen controls small on these displays. The update makes the interface easier to read. The update also includes support for additional cameras.

DxO says the update was based on customer feedback from surveys. A majority of customers asked for more filters, RAW editing, use outside of Adobe programs, and high-resolution monitor support.

The update is the first to add features after DxO bought out the plugins from Google. Last year, an update fixed bugs and made the plugins compatible with the latest versions of Adobe image editing software. The Nik Collection includes Color Efex Pro for color correction, Silver Efefx Pro for black and white conversions, Viveza for selective color and tonality, Analog Efex Pro for film-inspired effects, HDR Efex Pro for high-dynamic range adjustments, Sharpener Pro for image sharpening, and Dfine for noise reduction.

As part of the update, DxO is discounting the plugins by $50 for new users at $100, and discounting the upgrade option by $20 at $60 now through June 30. DxO PhotoLab is available for $129 for the Essential version or $199 for the Elite version.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Indiana Jones 5: Here's everything we know about the movie so far
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Product Review

Meet Z6, the breakout star in Nikon's new mirrorless lineup

The Nikon Z 6 is the sibling to the new mirrorless Z 7 -- but for some photographers, the cheaper Z 6 may be the better option. Read where the $2,000 camera beats the $3,400 one (and where it doesn’t) in our Nikon Z 6 review.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
How to make a watermark
Photography

Here's how to make a watermark on any computer or smartphone

People copy images from the web every day. If you want to protect your photography from the prying hands of content thieves, consider adding a watermark. Here's how to make a watermark to keep your work from being shared without credit.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
photo portfolio services photographer
Photography

A.I. cameras of the future could help prevent fake photos — at a cost

Artificial intelligence can only spot fake photos less than half the time, but adding A.I. into the camera could raise that accuracy to 90%. Researchers recently developed a way to add fake-spotting tools to a camera.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Photography

Shoot like a Rebel (or a pro) with the best Canon cameras for 2019

Still the number one brand in cameras, Canon makes a wide variety of choices from compacts to DSLRs. Here are the best Canon cameras on the market, from the high-end EOS 5D Mark IV to budget-friendly choices like the EOS Rebel T7i.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Olympus Tough TG-5 Review
Photography

The best cameras for kids for 2019 are easy to use and can take some abuse

Is it time to invest in a kids' camera? The best cameras for kids mix durability, simplicity, and fun features to get kids hooked on photography. Here are some of the best cameras for children, from toddlers up through pre-teens.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canon eos rebel s3 review sl3 feat
Product Review

Canon’s EOS Rebel SL3 is a steam engine in an electric age

Canon's latest beginner DSLR is fun and easy-to-use, but in merely copying the EOS M50, it doesn't make a strong case for why you shouldn't pick up a mirrorless camera instead.
Posted By Daven Mathies
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
panasonic lecia 10 25 f17 news leica dg 25mm announced
Photography

In the zoom-versus-speed debate, Panasonic’s 10-25mm f/1.7 gives you both

The Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 is designed with both still photographers and video shooters in mind, and is the first standard-zoom lens to feature a constant f/1.7 aperture. But don't expect this fast zoom to come cheap.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic s1h first full frame 6k camera news lumix featured
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1H is the first full-frame camera that can shoot 6K video

Panasonic unveiled the S1H, its third S series full-frame camera, at Cine Gear Expo 2019. The video-focused mirrorless camera can shoot 6K/24p video or 10-bit 4K/60p and carries numerous other features for professional video shooters.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras have quickly become the preferred interchangeable lens camera for many photographers, both beginners and professionals. Today's models offer great performance and loads of features -- here are our favorites.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sony A7 III
Photography

From DSLRs to mirrorless, these are the best cameras you can buy right now

From entry-level models to full-frame flagships, many cameras take great photos and video. The best digital cameras, however, push the industry forward with innovative sensors and improved usability, among other things. Here are our…
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Sony a9
Photography

Sony sales event saves you up to $1000 off on mirrorless digital cameras

Sony's Step Up to Sony sales event gives a handful of full-frame mirrorless cameras steep discounts. The Sony mirrorless camera deals include the A7 II, A7R II, A7R III, and the A9, with discounts as high as $1,000.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
ios 13 redesigned photos app presentation wwdc19 1
Photography

iOS 13’s redesigned Photos app boasts a much-improved editing interface

The new iOS 13 will bring sweeping changes to how photographs and videos are organized in the native Photos app, with a focus on cutting through the clutter. The editing interface has also been completely redesigned.
Posted By Daven Mathies