Rugged Nikon Coolpix W300 lets you shoot underwater in 4K

Why it matters to you Rugged compact cameras are still popular, and Nikon's latest model gets 4K video and SnapBridge, a Bluetooth-based wireless transfer protocol.

Nikon introduced a new rugged camera in its Coolpix point-and-shoot family, the W300. The all-weather compact camera is an update of the AW130, and despite the name change, the W300 has the core technologies, features, and design of its predecessor, but there are a few updates. Priced at $390, the W300 will be available sometime this summer.

Like the AW130, the W300 is waterproof (down to 100 feet), shockproof (from 7.9 feet), freezeproof (down to 14-degrees Fahrenheit), and dustproof, and it’s targeted toward travelers and outdoorsmen. It uses the same 16-megapixel, 1/2.3-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor; has a 5x (24-120mm) optical zoom lens; three-inch LCD (921K dots); and has built-in GPS (for geo-tagging photos and to help you find your way back via onscreen map), altimeter, depth gauge, and LED light. And, there’s Wi-Fi for smartphone pairing purposes.

So, what’s new? Shock resistance is an improvement over the AW130’s 7-foot rating. Video resolution has increased to 4K UHD at 30p, while the hybrid Vibration Reduction stabilization system (lens shift plus electronic stabilization) offers three stops of compensation. Additional video modes include time-lapse and “super lapse” high-speed movies, and the ability to extract JPEG stills from a 4K movie. The W300 also has an improved grip to allow for a better hold.

As with all new Nikon cameras, the W300 has the company’s low-power SnapBridge feature, which uses Bluetooth to maintain a constant connection with a paired device and transfer smaller-sized, versions of photos that are social media ready. To transfer full-sized photos or enable remote shooting, you will need to switch over to Wi-Fi.

The W300 measures 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.2 inches, and weighs about 8.2 ounces with battery and memory card loaded. According to Nikon, the battery is rated at 280 shots or one hour of movie at Full HD 1080 at 30p. It will be available in orange, yellow, or black.