Photo FOMO: $5 photography insurance, a sleek, open-source 3D-printed camera

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photo FOMO (you know, Fear Of Missing Out) is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like the end of Canon’s film camera era, PicsArt’s custom stickers and the availability of DJI’s latest stabilizer, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photo industry news from this week with Photo FOMO.

Pro photographers can now book insurance on-demand for as little as $5

Liability insurance cuts out some of the worry for professional photographers — but what about new pros who don’t have a full calendar of shoots? Verifly is a new on-demand insurance platform for freelancers, including photographers and other artists. After starting in 2016 with on-demand insurance for drone pilots, Verifly expanded to additional freelancers on May 23. The platform’s new iOS and Android apps allow photographers and other freelancers to book on-demand insurance that starts at $5 an hour.

Verifly says insurance hasn’t evolved with the workplace, with a forecast of 60 million people in the U.S. working as their own boss by 2020, but with insurance still only sold by the year. The app allows users to choose from five different work categories, choose times from one hour up to one month and choose a $1 million or $2 million business liability coverage. Policies are underwritten by Markel. Verifly is launching with coverage in 11 states, with plans to expand to all 50 states next year. The current states include Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Utah.

Fujifilm is reliving the 2000s with the Mouche Gallery

Fan of the decade at the start of the new millennium? Fujifilm will sponsor an exhibition by fashion and celebrity photographer Markus Klinko called “2000’s” celebrating images from the decade. Alongside featuring Klinko’s work from the decade, the gallery was captured entirely on Fujifilm cameras and even printed on the Fujicolor Crystal Archive Pearl Paper. And while the Fujifilm GFX 50S wasn’t around in the 2000s, the exhibit will also include a collection shot with the medium-format mirrorless.

The gallery opens on June 15 and runs through June 30 at the Mouche Gallery in Beverly Hills, California. On Saturdays during that two-week stretch, Klinko will host discussions for photographers, with one focusing on mirrorless cameras and another on high-speed sync.

Firmware fix coming for Tamron’s 28-75 Sony E Mount Lens

On Wednesday, Tamron released a statement apologizing for autofocus issues with the company’s new 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD for the Sony E Mount. The problem, the company says, occurs mainly when recording video. The company says they are investigating and expect to release a firmware update to fix the issue “very shortly.”

This 3D printed medium format camera actually looks good

3D printers allow photographers to create their own camera, but often at the cost of aesthetics. Hand-crafted camera designer Dora Goodman, however, has just created an open source 3D printed camera that actually doesn’t look like an obvious DIY project. The Goodman One uses 120mm format film with side bellows that can be used for focusing. The camera works with Mamiya Press lenses. As an open source project, Goodman is encouraging other photographers to develop their own add-ons and other pieces.

Peak Design updates the popular Everyday Messenger bag

Peak Design bags are popular enough to make the company the second-highest crowdfunded company yet, and now the brand has an update for the popular Everyday Messenger bag. The bag continues the favorites of the original, including the magnetic closure, weatherproof shell, and Capture clip. But version two makes a few tweaks. The back of the bag now has a luggage pass-through for sitting on top of rolling suitcases. The bag’s dividers are also enhanced, along with some of the fabric on inside pockets. The company says the exterior also has enhanced weatherproofing. And if those changes don’t sound like enough, photographers can pick up the first one at a $20 discount while supplies last. The Everyday Messenger V2 retails for $250 for a 15-inch and $220 for a 13-inch model.