TWB 166: Amazon Echo vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomePod, Galaxy X

Amazon Echo v. Google Home. v. Apple HomePod: Home Assistant and smart speaker sales are expected to increase substantially in 2018, as more consumers adopt them in some way. On today’s episode we are joined by Home Editor Kim Wetzel, to help us break down the advantages and disadvantages of each one of the big names. Many people jumped on the Amazon Alexa bandwagon early and they are attempting to keep that name in everyone’s minds, with a big budget Super Bowl ad. However, it’s hard to deny that Google has a lot of inherent placement in the marketplace, with claims that over 400 million devices are enabled to use it’s assistant. Apple is the latecomer to the party, with the $350 HomePod. Even with potentially superior sound on the Apple device, is it worth the $350 investment?

Outdoor Retailer: Rick Stella is freshly back from Denver, where he was at Outdoor Retailer. Being at the largest outdoor sport and gear trade show, means you get to see a lot of amazing ways that technology is fusing with previously untouched industries. Digital Trends teamed up with The Manual to dispense awards for the best of show. The winner of best innovation was the Oakley Spy Ace EC Electronic ski goggles, which are able to change the tint at the touch of a button, using electrochromic technology. We’ll also take a look at an inventive way to stay hydrated on the slopes, with the Hydrastash jacket. We also can’t help but think that other liquids could be discretely stored in the jacket, should one be attending a concert, perhaps…..

Samsung Galaxy X: The rumors of a ‘foldable’ OLED phone have circulated or years and it’s no secret that Samsung has it’s sites set on debuting just such a device. Now multiple outlets are reporting that the Galaxy X, as it is being dubbed, may be slated for release in late 2018, or early 2019. There is even speculation that we may see something at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona. While it’s a lot of conjecture, a flexible-screened phone does seem like science fiction coming to life.

Snowball dispensing machine: For those visiting the Minnesota for the Super Bowl, you can now take home a very special souvenier, if you can avoid throwing it. A company called Space150 has debuted the Real Minnesota Snowball Machine, which actually dispense real, hand-packed, snowballs. Brock Davis is the chief creative officer of the project and claims that “This project was exceptionally fun because the entire idea rests firmly at the intersection of brilliant and dumb.”

This week’s episode features Kim Wetzel, Adrien Warner, Rick Stella, and Greg Nibler.