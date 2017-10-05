TWB Podcast 150: Google takes on Amazon & Apple; Quadcopter Commute; Mars City

Google takes on everyone: Google had their turn at big announcements this week, revealing two new Pixel phones, the Pixel Buds, Home Mini/Home Max and a new lifelogging camera called the Google Clip. How do they stack up against Amazon, Apple and all of the competition? Is this no-headphone-jack trend something that we’ll see more of? We’ll give you a run down of where they’re at, what we think and take your opinions, as well.

CityAirbus Quadcopter Transport: It sounds like it’s straight out of Science Fiction, but within the next several years, you may have the option to take a Quadcopter for your morning commute. Developed for short-range air travel, someone could ostensibly fly over all of that city traffic. Would you be willing to pay more, to skip the hassle?

Mars Science City: Preparations for humanity leaving Earth is getting a bump very soon, as Dubai has announced the creation of Mars Science City. The 1.9 million square foot city will be completely enclosed, with laboratories for food, energy and water. Would you be willing to live in simulated Mars City for a year, to help further scientific advancements?

Each week, we gather a round table of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum. Throughout the show we answer your questions.

This week’s episode features Adrien Warner, Hanif Jackson, Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.