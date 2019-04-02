Digital Trends Shortlisted For Two Digiday Content Marketing Awards

Share

PORTLAND, Ore., March 20, 2019 — Digital Trends, the world’s largest independent tech publisher, has been named as a finalist for the Digiday Content Marketing Awards. Digiday has acknowledged Digital Trends in two categories: Best Agency/Client Collaboration, and Most Effective/Measurable Campaign.

For Best Agency/Client Collaboration, Digiday recognizes Digital Trends’ collaboration with HouseSpecial for December’s Holiday Gift Guide. The feature showcases House Special’s signature design and animation finesse, using miniatures to redefine tech product arrangements as cityscapes, spaceships, and swimming pools, in collaboration with Digital Trends’ own in-house marketing and production teams.

Digital Trends’ coverage of this year’s CES in Las Vegas, which catapulted Digital Trends’ Live programming to mainstream adoption, is nominated for the Most Effective/Measurable Campaign award. Digital Trends covered the convention comprehensively across editorial, on-demand video, social media, and livestream, featuring branded content with the support of sponsor partner Qualcomm. “This integrated strategy allowed us to reach and engage with our audience everywhere,” says Pete Jacobs, VP of Marketing for Digital Trends. Coverage featured not only exclusive live interviews with top tech leaders, but Digital Trends’ own picks for the best new consumer tech of 2019. The campaign garnered 532 earned media placements and reached more than 272 million consumers.

“We’re thrilled to be finalists for two Digiday awards,” says Ian Bell, CEO of Digital Trends. “We’re supremely proud of our collaboration with HouseSpecial, and their work deserves all the recognition it can get. I’m incredibly proud of how our team stormed the gates of CES, and their hard work is paying off. Whether we win or not, it’s an honor to be in such good company among the other shortlisted nominees.”

Digital Trends joins a list of prestigious brands such as Netflix, Sephora, Old Navy, Airbnb, Nike, Samsung, IBM and other equally recognizable names. Past winners include heavy hitting brands like Coca Cola, Amazon, and Disney, as well as veteran agencies like McCann.

The awards gala is coming up in New York City. It takes place Thursday, May 2nd at 6:30pm at a Chelsea Piers event space called Current.

More info on the Content Marketing Awards is available here.

