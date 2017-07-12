DigitalTrends.com Announces 2017 Car Awards Winners

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2017 – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher, has announced the winners of the 3rd annual Digital Trends Car Awards, celebrating the top automobiles produced for 2017. Awards were given out in five categories with the Digital Trends Car of the Year Award presented to the 2017 Audi R8 Plus.

For the 2017 Car Awards, Digital Trends partnered with Lime Rock Park in Connecticut, the most historic road racing circuit in North America. Automotive editors from Portland and New York City took to the track to test out all this year’s nominated vehicles with a 2017 on-sale or model-year date. The staff selected the top cars fitting the title of Daily Driver, Performance, Luxury, SUV/CUV and Alternative Energy with individual awards going to In-Car Tech as well as Drivetrain.

“The Digital Trends Car Awards are a massive undertaking for our automotive team. We were able to bring our readers 14 of the best cars available to consumers and pit them against each other,” said Digital Trend’s Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “Our team of writers has put these vehicles through rigid testing, and we’re confident we’ve curated the best lineup 2017 has to offer.”

Editors judged award entries on technological advancements as well as overall design for consumer experience. Click each category for a full review of the winners and the nominees. The following are the official winners of Digital Trends 3rd Annual Car Awards.

Car of the Year: Audi R8 V10 Plus

Best Daily Driver: Chrysler Pacifica

Best Alternative Energy Car: Chevrolet Bolt EV

Best SUV/CUV: Mazda CX-5

Best Luxury Car: Volvo S90

Best Performance Car: McLaren 570S

For reviews, hands-on impressions, and complete coverage of the car awards, go to https://www.digitaltrends.com/2017-digital-trends-car-awards/

