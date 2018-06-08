E3 2018: Complete Coverage

Share

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the largest annual gaming events in the world, thrown by the Entertainment Software Association every summer in Los Angeles. Gamers everywhere eagerly await announcements about the following year’s game and hardware releases from major players like Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft and Bethesda, along with countless smaller developers and publishers. Stay tuned all week for announcements, interviews, and hands-on impressions for the games you’ll be craving in the next year.