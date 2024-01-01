 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell ‘New Year’ Sale: Save $80 on this 32-inch 4K monitor

Albert Bassili
By
The 27-inch Dell S2721QS 4K monitor on a table.
Dell

While there tends to be a lot of focus on gaming monitors these days, there are a lot of folks who are looking for a monitor that is oriented towards doing graphical work, something which most game monitors don’t necessarily have coverage for. To that end, the Dell 32 SE3223Q is a great example of that since it’s a 4K monitor that has quite a lot of solid features and is well worth grabbing if you want something a bit more high-end for graphical work. Luckily, while it usually goes for $380, Dell has knocked $80 off the price, bringing it down to a solid $300, making it a great pick for what you’re getting.

Why you should buy the Dell 32 SE3223Q Monitor

At 32 inches, the Dell SE3223Q is quite big and at the edge of what most folks would consider a good size for a desktop monitor that you’re going to have your face up to constantly. Luckily, it’s a high-quality monitor and can cover about 99% of the sRGB gamut, which is huge and makes this an excellent monitor for doing graphical work since you’ll get better color reproduction. It is also TÜV-certified, meaning that it’s flicker-free and generally easier on the eyes than lower-end monitors that might have a strobing effect, and it even reduces the blue-light effect, so it’s made to look after your eyes.

It also runs at 4k, as mentioned in the intro, and has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is actually still pretty good for most gaming, especially since even high-end GPUs like the RTX 4090 struggle to hit high refresh rates on 4K with all the graphics settings cranked to max. This also makes it a great monitor for playing on an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 since games on them are also usually locked at 4K and 60 frames per second. Either way, whichever you choose, the monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync, which helps avoid screen tears and ghosting.

Related

The Dell 32 SE3223Q is a pretty versatile monitor, whether you want something for gaming or for graphical work, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $300, it’s a solid buy if you’ve been looking for a new monitor. It’s also worth checking out some of these other great monitor deals for some extra options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Walmart after-Christmas sale: Save on laptops, TVs, and more
Asus ROG Strix G17 sitting on a table.

Walmart, a reliable source of discounts on all kinds of electronic devices such as laptop deals and TV deals, is continuing the holiday shopping spree with an after-Christmas sale. If you still haven't purchased everything on your list for the season, don't go anywhere because we've gathered the best after-Christmas deals from Walmart below. You're going to have to act fast though -- we're not sure how long these bargains will last, so if any of them catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately, then come back to check out what else is available with lowered prices.
Best Walmart after-Christmas TV deals

If you're looking for budget TVs to upgrade your home theater setup, or you're willing to splurge on one of the best TVs, you should check out what's available with a discount from Walmart. There's an offer from the retailer that will surely match your needs, including options from the best TV brands with features such as 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for HDR, and access to streaming services.

Read more
Best after-Christmas laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're not yet done with your holiday shopping, the good news is that it's still not too late to take advantage of laptop deals that slash the prices of devices made by the best laptop brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. We've rounded up our favorite bargains below so that you won't have to wade through the overwhelming number of options yourself, and also so that you can push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There's a chance that stocks for some of these offers get sold out sooner than you think, so you shouldn't be wasting any more time.
Best after-Christmas HP laptop deals

If you want reliability from your new laptop, you're going to want to take a look at HP laptop deals. The brand's devices won't let you down no matter what task is at hand, though of course, you'll have to get a model with specifications that matches your needs. Fortunately, HP laptops come in a wide range of capabilities, so you'll be able to choose a model that can provide you with the performance that you want.

Read more
After-Christmas sales: Save on laptops, TVs, video games, and more
The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center lights up.

With Christmas officially ending, you may feel as if you missed out on the great deals that happened in the past few weeks leading up to it, and potentially even the deals from last month during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Luckily, there are still a lot of great deals out there, especially as retailers try to get rid of old stock before the year finishes, and that means that there are pretty much deals on everything. So, if you're looking for a new TV, laptop, pair of headphones, or even some small appliances, you'll be happy to know there's probably a deal out there for you.

To that end, we've scoured all the big retailers and collected some of our favorite after-Christmas sales that are left so that you don't have to, so be sure to click through to all the deals below you find interesting. Also, remember that certain retailers offer exclusive end-of-year deals for members, such as My Best Buy Plus or Total, so it's the perfect time to pick up a membership to get some excellent deals.
Best After-Christmas TV Deals

Read more