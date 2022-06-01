Usually, there’s an established rhythm to the video game industry. Fall, for instance, tends to be when publishers release their biggest games to pump up their holiday sales. Summer, on the other hand, has always been about hype thanks in no small part to E3, the Super Bowl of video game showcases. So when the Entertainment Software Association canceled E3 2022, it left a vacuum in the usual hype cycle. Companies were going to have all these exciting games to show, but no spotlight to shine them under. E3 wasn’t going to happen, but the industry wouldn’t just let the summer marketing potential fly by.

As a result, this summer is a lot more chaotic than previous ones. Big reveal streams and press conferences that would usually take place in a tight four-day span have spun out into their own independent events. Summer Games Fest, Microsoft + Bethesda Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Nintendo Direct, Square Enix Presents … you’re going to need a roadmap to navigate it all.

That’s where we come in.

Welcome to Digital Trends’ Summer Gaming Marathon, our handy guide to a hectic season of gaming news. While our previous E3 coverage has been a one-week torrent of news, previews, and analysis, we’re in it for the long haul this year. From June through August, we’ll be covering every stream, showcase, and one-off event. All of that coverage will live in one easy-to-browse place so you can be sure you’ll never miss a reveal.

Check out our Summer Gaming Marathon hub

So, what can you expect on the long journey ahead of us? We’ll be bringing you breaking news from the summer’s biggest events, starting with tomorrow’s (June 2) Sony State of Play at 3 p.m. PT. That event sets the stage for the summer’s crown jewel: The Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream at 11 a.m. PT on June 9 . We’ll be on top of every event from there, including Xbox’s big show on June 12 and Nintendo’s rumored Direct. And of course, you can expect lots of expert analysis breaking down all the announcements and trends from the show.

On top of that, you’ll get a deeper dive into a whole bunch of games that are set to make an appearance this summer. We’ll be bringing you hands-on impressions with tons of upcoming releases, plus interviews with the developers behind them. We’re also going to give you an early look at some of the biggest titles launching this summer so you’ll know what’s worth checking out.

So if you’re already feeling fatigued just thinking about the wave of digital showcases and announcements coming this summer, let us help you keep up. We’ll make sure you don’t miss a step during this long, long summer marathon. Just remember to drink water and we’ll do the rest.

