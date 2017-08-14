DigitalTrends.com Debuts 2017 Outdoor Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., August 14, 2017 – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher, has announced the winners of the 1st annual Digital Trends Outdoor Awards, celebrating the best in outdoor innovation produced for 2017.

Digital Trends bestowed awards in six categories, spotlighting companies working to combine technology and the great outdoors in their latest gear. Editors from Portland field tested this year’s nominated products at Lost Lake in Hood River, OR. After pushing each contender to the limit, Digital Trends has crowned our favorite products for Cooking, Sleeping, Trekking, Recreation, Unwind and a special award for Innovation.

“The Outdoor Awards are a brand-new recognition we’ve been eager to debut this year. Since the premiere of the Outdoor section last fall, our readers have been greatly interested in seeing the best gear for their backpacking and camping trips,” said Digital Trend’s Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “All season long, our editors camped, backpacked, paddle boarded, and hiked our way through the Pacific Northwest to find the best new outdoor gear for the first annual Digital Trends Outdoor Awards, and I’m proud to say we’ve curated the best outdoor products 2017 has to offer.”

Editors judged award entries on technological advancements, accessibility, and overall outdoor experience. Click each category for a full review of the winners and the nominees. The following are the official winners of Digital Trends 1st Annual Outdoor Awards.

Trekking: Danner Mountain 600s

Cooking: BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle

Sleeping: Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 mtnGLO Tent

Recreation: Red Paddle 10’6″ inflatable SUP

Unwind: OtterBox Venture 45 cooler

Innovation: Thermacell Backpacker mosquito repeller

To celebrate the awards, Digital Trends is giving away a prize a day from each category. Prizes include a mosquito repellant from Thermacell, a pair of Danner boots, a camp stove bundle from BioLite, an OtterBox cooler set, a tent from Big Agnes, and our grand prize, a Red Paddle Co paddleboard.

For reviews, hands-on impressions, and complete coverage of the outdoor awards, go to https://www.digitaltrends.com/2017-outdoor-awards/

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.