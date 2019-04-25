Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Arlo Audio Doorbell review

Arlo’s doorbell is missing a camera, but ease and style make it a great addition

1 of 9
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
Arlo Chime
DT Recommended Product
Arlo’s doorbell is missing a camera, but makes up for it in style and ease of use
Arlo’s doorbell is missing a camera, but makes up for it in style and ease of use
Arlo’s doorbell is missing a camera, but makes up for it in style and ease of use

Highs

  • Compact and stylish
  • Versatile wired or wireless configuration
  • Easy installation
  • Two-way chat and pre-recorded messages
  • Nifty silent mode feature with voicemail

Lows

  • No integrated video camera
  • Requires existing Arlo camera system
  • Not compatible with all Arlo cameras

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained How we test
Terry Walsh
By

While Arlo is best known for its eponymous smart cameras, the company has been steadily building a range of accompanying products and accessories to position the company as a smart home platform.

So, it’s no surprise to see Arlo join the likes of Ring, Nest, August and others in developing a smart doorbell. However, the $80 Arlo Audio Doorbell, as its name suggests, lacks the integrated video camera commonly found in leading smart doorbells – it’s an add-on to an existing Arlo camera system with Base Station or SmartHub (but not Arlo Go, Arlo Q or Arlo Baby cameras).

Small, durable, and cute

Powered by two AA batteries, the doorbell is wireless and weather-resistant. The lack of a camera means that it’s dinky enough to fit on your door frame with easy installation in just a few minutes. If you have a wired door chime, Arlo Audio can be hooked up to many popular models, but the batteries are still required for power and should last up to a year with regular use. Alternatively, the company sells the $50 Arlo Chime, which neatly plugs into an available electrical outlet and provides additional audio notification of callers.

On the design front, the Arlo Audio looks similar to Nest Hello, with an onyx black front face and rounded white base. It’s stylish yet understated. It’s conveniently packaged with a screwdriver, screws and wall anchors plus the optional extension cables required to connect to a wired chime. An internal switch allows you to configure the doorbell for use with mechanical or digital chimes.

Easy installation supporting wired or wireless configurations

Installation is mostly simple – particularly if you opt for a wireless installation. The screws neatly secure the doorbell’s rear plate to your door frame (or other surface) and the main body slides on easily. A small security screw on the underside of the bell locks the device in place.

[pullqupte]We found that its integrated speaker and microphone performed reasonably well.[/pullquote]

Fire up the Arlo smartphone app and you’ll connect the doorbell to your system in less than a minute. The same is true of the cute and compact Arlo Chime, which is the same shape and size as the doorbell with a cloth front similar to the base of a Google Home. Plug into an outlet, a few taps on your smartphone, and you’re done.

While it may look from the outside like a standard door dinger, the Arlo Audio Doorbell has a few smart features that elevate it over basic models. An integrated motion sensor can be configured to send alerts to your phone or emails when callers approach. The lack of an integrated camera means that you’ll need to configure a rule to activate camera recording or trigger an alarm, but it’s a reasonably simple job.

Simple selection of smart features and notifications

When the button is pressed, you and your callers will hear one of a selection of thirteen traditional, modern or “luxurious” melodies with adjustable volume via the app. If you’ve linked the doorbell to an Arlo camera, you’ll find a live feed pops up with the caller notification and you can start a two-way conversation. A range of polite – if robotic – canned messages can be selected from the app for common expressions like, “We’ll be right there,” or “Can I help you?”

Considering the Arlo Audio Doorbell is a small device, we found that its integrated speaker and microphone performed reasonably well. Conversations were clear enough in both directions although captured audio sounded a little compressed.

A silent mode is thoughtfully provided, which mutes the doorbell at times you wish not to be disturbed. Better still, the doorbell invites callers to leave a recorded message, which is made available as an audio clip in the Arlo Library for later listening. We’d have liked to be able to set a recurring schedule for silent mode, but only a manual toggle is available.

Warranty information

Arlo Audio Doorbell is supported by a 1-year limited warranty.

Our Take

The lack of an integrated camera means that the Arlo Audio Doorbell isn’t as convenient or versatile as competing smart doorbells But, if you’re invested in the company’s ecosystem and can spare a camera to point at your doorstep, you’ll find it to be a simple, low-cost addition to your smart home that can add a lot of value.

Is there a better alternative?

At this price point, few smart doorbells can offer the style, seamless integration and friendly features offered by the Arlo Audio Doorbell, which slots so neatly into an existing Arlo camera setup. But most will add integrated video, making them a more versatile pick. The $99 Ring Video Doorbell is a cheap, if chunky wireless contender, while the more stylish August View ($230) and Nest Hello are significantly more expensive.

How long will it last?

Well-constructed, weather-resistant and backed by a leading smart home brand, you should have no concerns about the Arlo Audio Doorbell lasting the course. Expect the included AA batteries to last up to a year with regular use after which you can simply replace them.

Should you buy it?

We’d love to see an Arlo Doorbell with an integrated camera. After all, it’s the company’s bread and butter. In the meantime, if you can spare a camera or are happy to invest in an additional model for your doorstep, the Arlo Audio Doorbell is a simple, good-value add-on for Arlo camera setups.

dyson am11 pure cool tower air purifier deal sneezing man gettyimages 923681842
Smart Home

The Dyson Pure Cool air purifier fan gets a massive $210 price drop

Allergy season is here in strength, but you don't have to suffer. NewEgg and Rakuten have refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fans for $210 off, less than half the regular price. This unit cools in summer and purifies all year.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cult of chucky teaser trailer still
Smart Home

Not only is Chucky back, he haunts your smart home in Child’s Play reboot

Chucky is a classic horror movie villain dating back more than 30 years and the character is getting reimagined in the new reboot coming in June that gives the evil doll control over smart home functions.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kohls pay app 56612369 l
Smart Home

You can soon take your Amazon returns to any Kohl’s store across the U.S.

Amazon has offered returns via a limited number of Kohl's stores since 2017, but the service is about to expand to all 1,150 of its outlets across 48 states. The service is free, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
postmates takes on uber and others with speedy meal delivery service
Smart Home

Postmates expands to 1,000 more cities to take on DoorDash and Uber Eats

Postmates has expanded its on-demand delivery service to 1,000 additional U.S. cities, taking the total number served to more than 3,500 across all 50 states and putting it within reach of 70% of households.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best computer desks version 1439475032 artifox desk 02
Computing

Working hard or hardly working? Do it right with these versatile PC desks

Looking for a new piece of furniture that will fit in your office, dorm, or gaming cave? Here are some of our favorite computer desks on the market, whether you're a serious gamer looking for an upgrade, or just moved into a new space.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3
Deals

Walmart drops Instant Pot LUX60 to its lowest price since Black Friday

Amazon cut the Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart, 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker price so low, people who already have an Instant Pot may buy it as a spare. Digital Trends' reviewer said, "The Instant Pot Lux won't disappoint."
Posted By Bruce Brown
the laundroid is a laundry folding robot
Smart Home

The startup behind the world’s first laundry robot has folded

When the Laundroid was first announced almost three years ago, then shown off at last year's CES, it was met with a fair bit of both intrigue and derision. But now Seven Dreamers, the company behind it, says the company is out of money.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best sous vide machines joule
Smart Home

The best sous vide machines cook your food perfectly, every single time

Want to make four-star meals from the comforts of your own kitchen? Here are the best sous vide machines available right now, whether you prefer simple immersion circulators or something more complex.
Posted By Erika Rawes
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Smart Home

Our favorite coffee makers make flavorful cups of joe from the comforts of home

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
best vacuums shark navigator liftawaypro
Smart Home

Getting down to the nitty-gritty: The best vacuums you can buy

Our expert reviewers took some vacuum cleaners for a spin to see which worked best. Whether you're looking for a traditional upright, stick, or robot vacuum, check out our picks for the best vacuums on the market.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon event smart home 2018 echo show 2
Buying Guides

Want a home command center? These smart displays put you in charge

Which smart display is best for you? A lot of smart speakers with a screen have been released lately. Whether it's Alexa or Google Assistant, here are a few of our favorites available now.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals ecobee4 with built in alexa room sensor included 750x500
Smart Home

Amazon and Best Buy drop the price of the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Sensor

Amazon and Best Buy have cut the price for the Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with built-in Alexa and a Room Sensor. The Ecobee4 made our Best Smart Thermostats list thanks in part to its ability to monitor temperatures in 32 areas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
a giant carb free potato has just become an airbnb rental 1
Smart Home

A giant carb-free potato has just become an Airbnb rental

Airbnb's growing collection of quirky rentals just got a little quirkier with this latest addition, a giant potato prop that once toured the country promoting Idaho's most famous crop.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon’s Alexa reviewers reportedly have access to customer home addresses

We already learned earlier this year that when you talk to Alexa, Amazon employees may also be listening. Some employees who review Alexa recordings may also have access to user addresses and locations.
Posted By AJ Dellinger