Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook plans ‘major improvements’ as platforms grow to 2.7 billion users

Hillary Grigonis
By

After a year of trying to clean up messes, Facebook is looking to once again direct focus onto new tools across the company’s suite of apps. During the fourth quarter and 2018 end-of-year results conference call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the company’s plans for 2019 as the company hits an estimated 2.7 billion users across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

While Facebook’s cleanup goal prompted by privacy scandals and election meddling isn’t going anywhere, the changes implemented last year make enough progress for the company to make new features a focus for the new year. Zuckerberg says that the work will never be finished, but that the company has now built “some of the most advanced systems in the world for dealing with these issues.”

Second to continuing to address social issues, Zuckerberg shared a list of areas where users can expect new tools and improvements over the next year. “Our second priority for 2019 is that as we make progress on these social issues, we also need to deliver new experiences that meaningfully improve people’s lives,” he said. “I’m not talking about the many day-to-day iterative improvements we make so that ranking gets a bit better or things get somewhat faster, but major improvements to people’s lives that whole communities recognize and say, ‘Wow, we’re all doing something new on Facebook or WhatsApp that we weren’t doing before.’”

Zuckerberg likens the upcoming changes to Stories and the impact the format has had on the social networks, now with more than 500 million daily users on Instagram. Messaging is one focus area for changes, with Zuckerberg alluding to payments in WhatsApp in additional countries and private sharing in groups and stories. New features for groups is also on that list. 

After reducing the reach of viral videos in an effort to make time on the platform “time well spent” and in keeping with the social intent of the network, Facebook aims to expand Watch. The video centered platform now has 400 million monthly users, with a daily average of 20 minutes spent on Watch. Zuckerberg says he wants to make Watch more mainstream, allowing video to grow outside the news feed.

On Instagram, Zuckerberg says commerce and shopping will be a focus for new features this year. The CEO says the company will focus “on building technology that bring people together in new ways,” like the upcoming Oculus Quest and recent Facebook Portal, which has exceeded the company’s original expectations.

Zuckerberg also says that maintaining a strong business and promoting Facebook’s strengths are among the company’s priorities for 2019. During the call, Zuckerberg also said that the potential merger between all Facebook’s messaging systems, including Messenger, Instagram direct messages, and WhatsApp, is only in early stages, and if the merger happened, it wouldn’t be until at least 2020.

Facebook now has 1.52 billion users, an increase of 9 percent compared to numbers at the end of 2017 but growth that is not as rapid as previous years. The company estimates 2.7 billion people use at least one Facebook app, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Despite increasing expenses due in part to increased staff, the company’s net income increased by 39 percent compared to 2017.

Don't Miss

Here’s everything we know about the 2020 iPhone
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook reportedly developing LOL meme app to try to appeal to teens

Facebook is reportedly developing an app named LOL, which will feature memes in the form of funny videos and GIF-like clips. The app is said to be in testing in a very limited private beta, but sources said that the app is "cringey."
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
art404 social first art instagram iphone
Social Media

Spice up your Instagram videos by adding your top tunes to the soundtrack

Have you ever taken a beautiful video, only to have it ruined by some jerk in the background yelling curse words? Here's a list of apps you can use to add your own music to Instagram posts as well as your Story.
Posted By Brie Barbee
how to download instagram stories save repost app
Social Media

How to download Instagram Stories

Curious about how to save someone's Instagram Story to your phone? Lucky for you, it can be done -- but it does take a few extra steps. Here's what you need to know to save Instagram Stories on both iOS and Android.
Posted By Daven Mathies
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Facebook just added a petition tool. What could possibly go wrong?

Facebook now has a petition tool called Community Action. Facebook Community Actions allow users to create or support a cause. But is the feature just asking for trouble on a network already plagued by fake news and fake accounts?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

2019's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Google will begin shutting down the classic Hangouts app in October

Google confirmed that it will begin retiring the classic Google Hangouts app in October. The company will start by pushing users to move to the new Google Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
covfefe act 69962687 ml
Social Media

Twitter shares sneak peek at simpler, less cluttered design with new features

Twitter shared a sneak peek of an upcoming redesign of its website, showing a less cluttered design with a handful of new features. The update brings keyboard and emoji shortcuts, improved search, and a two-column layout.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pinterest make up skin tone search tool pinterestskintonesmobile
Mobile

Pinterest makeup searches can soon be customized by skin tone

Browsing Pinterest for new makeup or hair ideas? You can soon customize the results based on skin tone. After testing the tool last year, Pinterest will soon roll out palettes to narrow search results related to hair and makeup only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
#womenboycotttwitter
Social Media

Twitter testing ‘original tweeter’ label so you know who started a thread

Twitter is testing an "original tweeter" label to make it easier for users to identify who started a thread. The idea is to help clear up any confusion about who began a conversation, and to reduce the impact of imitators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Don't kill the Messenger. You can still use service without a Facebook account

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but for many, simply using the Facebook Messenger app is enough. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to use Facebook Messenger without having a normal Facebook account. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper
snapchat story
Mobile

Snapchat reportedly toys with the idea of making its snaps permanent

Snapchat could soon make public posts last forever. According to Reuters, the company is considering extending the lifespan of public posts shared in Our Story to make snaps more easily shareable outside the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis