  1. Social Media

Facebook is training an army of malicious bots to research anti-spam methods

By

Despite Facebook’s many efforts, bad actors somehow always manage to seep through its safeguards and policies. The social network is now experimenting with a new way to buttress its anti-spam walls and preempt bad behaviors that could potentially breach its safeguards: An army of bots.

Facebook says it’s developing a new system of bots that can simulate bad behaviors and stress-test its platform to unearth any flaws and loopholes. These automated bots are trained and taught how to act like a real person utilizing the treasure trove of behavior models Facebook has acquired from its over two billion users.

To ensure this experiment doesn’t interfere with real users, Facebook has also built a sort of parallel version of its social network. Here, the bots are let loose and allowed to run rampant — they can message each other, comment on dummy posts, send friend requests, visit pages, and more. More importantly, these A.I. bots are programmed to simulate extreme scenarios such as selling drugs and guns to test how Facebook’s algorithms would try to prevent them.

Facebook claims this new system can host “thousands or even millions of bots.” Since it runs on the same code users actually experience, it adds that “the bots’ actions are faithful to the effects that would be witnessed by real people using the platform.”

“While the project is in a research-only stage at the moment, the hope is that one day it will help us improve our services and spot potential reliability or integrity issues before they affect real people using the platform.” wrote the project’s lead, Mark Harman in a blog post.

It’s unclear at the moment how effective Facebook’s new simulation environment will be. As Harman mentioned, it’s still in rather early stages and the company hasn’t put any of its outcomes to use for public-facing updates just yet. Over the last few years, the social network has actively invested and supported artificial intelligence-based research to develop new tools for fighting harassment and spam. At its annual developer conference two years ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced the company is building artificial intelligence tools for tackling posts that feature terrorist content, hate speech, spam, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter confirms it may add subscriptions — but not in 2020

Twitter logo

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts and related content

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Election 2020: The presidential candidate’s views on tech

trump versus biden

The U.S. is ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, Pompeo says

TikTok's Logo

If Section 230 gets killed, Wikipedia will die along with it

capitol hill twitter censorship section 230

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook will make changes to combat hate speech

Instagram introduces pinned comments to better moderate threads

How to change your YouTube name

Activists behind Facebook ad boycott rip Zuckerberg after meeting

Facebook audit finds it’s not doing enough to protect civil rights

mark zuckerberg speaking

The best Twitter apps for iOS and Android

Hand holding a Twitter phone

You can now video call your Tinder matches within the app

Tinder

Twitter hints at subscription-based platform with job listing

Facebook’s Oversight Board won’t start until late fall