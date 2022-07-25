 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Facebook is courting creators with a new Music Revenue Sharing

Anita George
By

A new revenue sharing program from Meta now allows Facebook video creators to make money off of videos that include licensed music.

On Monday, Meta announced via a blog post the launch of Music Revenue Sharing, a new program that lets creators earn money on videos that include “licensed music from popular artists.”

Facebook Creator Studio screenshot showing Licensed Music library in Music Revenue Sharing program.
Meta/Facebook

Essentially, the new program means that video creators on Facebook are now allowed to earn a portion of “in-stream ad revenue” on videos they created but also added licensed music to. In the past, Facebook creators were permitted to use licensed music in their videos, but then couldn’t make money off of those videos. With today’s launch of the Music Revenue Sharing program, creators are now allowed to do just that and can earn a 20% revenue share. A portion of revenue also goes to the music rights holders and Meta. And in terms of “popular music,” Meta’s blog post announcement offered up a few mainstream artists as examples, including Post Malone and Tove Lo.

But there are eligibility requirements and rules for participating in this program:

  • The videos must be at least 60 seconds long and they can’t be Reels.
  • Eligible videos also have to be published on a Facebook Page.
  • Creators have to choose a song from Facebook’s Licensed Music Library. This library can be accessed in Creator Studio.
  • The song you choose can’t be the main focus of the video. Meta’s announcement says that the video is required to have a “visual component.”

In order for creators to be eligible to participate in the Music Revenue Sharing program, Facebook creators are expected to meet eligibility requirements for in-stream ads and monetization standards. Creator content is also still subject to Facebook’s policies and “music guidelines.”

The Music Revenue Sharing program begins its global rollout today, but it’s specifically for in-stream eligible creators. For now, the monetization of eligible content will begin via in-stream ads in the U.S. Content monetization in this program is expected to expand worldwide in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab a hoverboard while it’s $150 off at Best Buy — only $200!

The Hover-1 Ranger Pro hoverboard in black.

Oh great, now our Twitter data is for sale on the dark web

A stylized composite of the Twitter logo.

The Wacom One drawing tablet just got a sweet deal at Best Buy

A woman working on art on the Wacom One drawing tablet.

The Alienware Aurora pre-built gaming PC is down to $1,000 today

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

High-end Nvidia RTX prices are dropping, but why?

A hand grabbing a graphics card.

HP’s best back-to-school laptop is $300 off at Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 in presentation mode.

The best upcoming PS5 games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2022, 2023, and beyond

A spacecraft in Starfield.

Best grill deals for July 2022

People grilling outside.

Nvidia may only release one RTX 40-series GPU this year — is it worth waiting?

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop Deals: Prices from $550

A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.

Best air fryer deals for July 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s rugged smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7 Water exposure