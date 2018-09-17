Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook offering cash rewards if you find vulnerabilities in third-party apps

Trevor Mogg
By

The recent Cambridge Analytica scandal rocked Facebook, prompting the company to examine more closely where its masses of user data ends up and how it’s utilized.

As part of those efforts, the social networking giant this week announced it’s expanding its bug bounty program to include third-party apps and websites that let people use their Facebook accounts to log in.

The company says it’s focusing on the access tokens that are uniquely generated for the specific user and app during login.

“The user decides what information the token and app can access as well as what actions can be taken … [but] a token can potentially be misused,” Dan Gurfinkel, Facebook security engineering manager, explained in a post announcing the expanded program.

Gurfinkel said it’ll pay at least $500 to anyone who spots vulnerabilities that involve “improper exposure of Facebook user access tokens.” The more serious the issue, the greater the amount Facebook will pay, though it makes no mention of a cap.

He added that Facebook is using the program in an effort to create a clear channel for people to report any issues they come across, “and we want to do our part to protect people’s information, even if the source of a bug is not in our direct control.”

Once an issue has been confirmed by Facebook’s own researchers, it’ll contact the app or website developer to help them fix their code, and they’ll be suspended from the platform until the issue has been resolved.

“We will also automatically revoke access tokens that could have been compromised to prevent potential misuse, and alert those we believe to be affected,” Gurfinkel said.

The security engineering manager pointed out that Facebook will only accept reports “if the bug is discovered by passively viewing the data sent to or from your device while using the vulnerable app or website.” In other words, researchers are not allowed to “manipulate any request sent to the app or website from your device, or otherwise interfere with the ordinary functioning of the app or website in connection with submitting your report.”

If a flaw is reported by two people working independently of each other, the payment goes to the person who submits the report first. And if the researcher is feeling generous and would like to donate the bounty to charity, Facebook will double the value of the donation.

The expansion of its bug bounty program comes four months after Facebook launched the Data Abuse Bounty Program, another consequence of the damaging Cambridge Analytica scandal in which a third-party app helped to harvest the data of up to 87 million Facebook users for political gain, which led to big questions over the way the social networking company handled user data.

The Data Abuse Bounty program rewards users who discover and report any app or service connected to Facebook that misuses data, specifically, where “a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen, or used for scams or political influence,” the company said.

Facebook described its Data Abuse Bounty Program as an industry first.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
instagram drug hashtags cell phone tablet device 163148
Social Media

Instagram now lets everyone apply for a verification badge

If you're a prolific Instagrammer with lots of followers, you have a better chance than ever of getting yourself a verification badge as the photo-sharing service now lets you apply for it from within the app itself.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

How to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for unrivaled social synchronization

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee
facebook disputed news tag how to header
Social Media

How to Use Facebook: The unofficial user manual

With more than 2 billion monthly active users, Facebook has become the go-to social network. If you're new to the site, our comprehensive guide will lay out both the network's fundamentals and its more intricate functionality.
Posted By Brandon Widder, Brie Barbee
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Social Media

Are Facebook, Instagram taking a Labor Day break? Users report downtime globally

Facebook, the world’s number one social media platform, and subsidiary Instagram are apparently taking some holiday breaks on Labor Day. As of this writing, Facebook and Instagram were facing more than 30 minutes of downtime.
Posted By Chris Chin
instagram said to be prepping standalone shopping app
Social Media

Instagram said to be prepping a stand-alone shopping app

Instagram is reportedly building a new stand-alone ecommerce app called "IG Shopping." If it launches, IG Shopping would allow 'grammers to browse and purchase a range of products, similar to how they can in the current app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vime stock launches vimeo image3 copy
Photography

Vimeo thinks regular stock video stinks, launches alternative for creatives

When creators told Vimeo existing stock video options weren't enough, the video platform decided to launch its own. Vimeo Stock includes exclusive content, while creators are being promised a higher-than-average cut of the revenue.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Snap's Spectacles 2 can take stills and don't mind the rain

Snapchat has announced new styles for its Spectacles camera-equipped sunglasses. Spectacles 2 are able to take still images and are water-resistant. They're available to order now through Snap's website. 
Posted By Andy Boxall, Hillary Grigonis
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
yesterdays viral celebrities where are they now rebeccablack
Web

10 viral video celebrities from the past and where they are now

Ever wonder what happened to William Hung after his less-than-stellar American Idol audition? We take a look at 10 of the most popular viral video celebrities and see what they are up to today.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to delete your pinterest account
Social Media

As Twitter and Facebook growth slows, Pinterest hits 250 million users

Pinterest is now home to 250 million active users, despite a pattern of slowed growth and even reduced numbers among the latest reports from other networks. Pinterest also now boasts more than 175 billion pins.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Social Media

Facebook expands fact-checking net to try to catch doctored photos and videos

Facebook is now fact-checking images and video along with articles, using third-party organizations. New A.I. helps flag potential fakes for human review, but user flags and comments still help recognize what content might not be accurate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nova launcher
Social Media

New to Snapchat? Follow our guide and go from newbie to pro

Whether you're a Snapchat addict or a newbie, our detailed Snapchat guide will help you become a pro in no time. Find out how to get started, spice up your snaps, chat, send money, and carry out a host of other useful actions.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee
Social Media

How to run a free background check

There are plenty of legitimate reasons for carrying out a background check, and not all of them are creepy. Here are several methods that allow you to run a thorough background check on someone online, whether you need to vet a potential…
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ed Oswald
twitter makes it easier to find and watch live broadcasts stream timeline
Social Media

Twitter makes it easier to find and watch live broadcasts

Twitter is making further efforts to promote livestreams and broadcasts on its service. Rolling out globally, live video broadcasts from accounts that you follow will now appear at the top of your timeline.
Posted By Trevor Mogg