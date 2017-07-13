Snapchat teams up with Formula One for its latest sports partnership

Why it matters to you In a sport known for being secretive and out of reach, you’ll now get a curated, inside look at what happens during Grand Prix race weekends around the world.

Formula One has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring a behind-the-scenes look at the “pinnacle of motorsports” via Snapchat’s editorial platform, Discover.

This partnership is the first of its kind for Formula One, which has been historically secretive and restrictive about social media coverage throughout race weekends.

According to the press release on Formula1.com, the partnership will start this weekend with the British Grand Prix at the historic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England. Photos and videos captured by fans will be curated by Snapchat’s Our Stories editorial team, and presented for the world to see.

Formula One says “Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement.”

Both Formula One and Snapchat appear to be ecstatic about the partnership. Frank Arthofer, head of digital and new business at Formula One said, “this is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy […] we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula One, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent — and Snap fits that bill.”

Snap’s vice president of partnerships, Ben Schwerin echoed the excitement, saying “We want to work with the most iconic sporting organizations in the world, that are beloved by our global community of passionate and highly engaged fans — and working with Formula One has been at the top of our wish list for a long time.”

In addition to the British Grand Prix, this partnership will last through other races in the season, including Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Abu Dhabi.

This is the first major media partnership since Liberty Media finished its acquisition of Formula One for $8.5 billion back in January. But it likely won’t be the last. In addition to improving its Official F1 app and its website Formula1.com, Liberty Media is hoping to further “develop the sport on several digital platforms.”

