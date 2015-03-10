Gentlemen, start your engines: Here’s how to watch Formula 1 racing online

Even if you don’t typically watch Formula 1, you’ll find Reddit’s active user base eager to bring newcomers into the fold, along with a wealth of non-F1 related topics you easily spend an entire afternoon perusing — if you can find the time.

While the Formula 1 subreddit offers a few streaming options that are further from the beaten path, it mainly serves as a great resource for discussion and information regarding the world of Formula 1 racing. The user-curated news and updates provide an excellent backdrop for arguing about which constructor brought the best sidepods of the year, or which driver exhibits the best consistency. On top of that, each Grand Prix features a dedicated thread for discussing the event, one in which users from every fanbase squabble and root for their team while chiding others.

If you want spot-on information, you have to go straight to the source. The official Formula 1 site currently doesn’t offer live streaming for any price, though it does offer a wealth of information on the various teams, constructors, and previous tournaments. The site compensates for the lack of live video with constant highlights, edited shots of the best moments for each team and event, and robust photo galleries of the individual cars and drivers.

Really want to get in on the action? If you sign up for a free account on the Formula 1 site, you can access the same live timing app that the teams use to monitor their drivers in the pits. You’ll get up-to-the-second competition data, vehicle information, and even notes from pit crews and coaches as the race progresses.

Don’t have cable or satellite? Don’t want to watch on your smartphone or tablet? Thanks to Playstation’s Vue app, you can stream live F1 coverage through your PS3 or PS4 console to your TV. Playstation’s Vue app uses NBC’s stream, which means you’ll still have to sit through commercials here and there, but you do get coverage of all NBC’s broadcast resources. Some of the highlights of the app include DVR ability so you can watch races you missed later, and pause/rewind/fast-forward controls. One of the only drawbacks is that the app will stop coverage abruptly and jump forward if your internet lags (if you have high-speed internet, this part won’t be an issue).