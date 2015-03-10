Gentlemen, start your engines: Here’s how to watch Formula 1 racing online

Every Formula 1 Grand Prix event is like a Super Bowl, All-Star Game, and championship party rolled into one. If that doesn’t sound exciting enough, you merely need to remember there are 20 of them each year, scattered across some of the most vibrant and affluent cities in the world. From Monaco to Abu Dhabi, you won’t want to miss even a tenth of a second when it comes to engine roars and tire squeals. However, although only the best in the world are allowed to get behind the wheel of the fastest cars on the planet, there are a number of ways to stay up to date on one of the few driving sports that actually gives NASCAR a run for its money.
Streaming options
NBC Formula 1 Live Extra
If you really want to watch Formula 1 racing online and see everything as it unfolds live, then you’ll likely have to opt for NBC. Doing so allows you stream all of the live coverage, so long as you have a compatible cable or satellite TV package.
While NBC disperses the event coverage to a number of different networks, such as CNBC and NBCSN, every race is available for viewing on the NBC Sports site or within the accompanying iOS or Android app. The software is free to download, however, you’ll still need a valid username or password from your television service provider. Once obtained, you can watch each Grand Prix race live from anywhere you have an Internet connection and connected device.
Other resources
Formula 1 subreddit
While the Formula 1 subreddit offers a few streaming options that are further from the beaten path, it mainly serves as a great resource for discussion and information regarding the world of Formula 1 racing. The user-curated news and updates provide an excellent backdrop for arguing about which constructor brought the best sidepods of the year, or which driver exhibits the best consistency. On top of that, each Grand Prix features a dedicated thread for discussing the event, one in which users from every fanbase squabble and root for their team while chiding others.
Even if you don’t typically watch Formula 1, you’ll find Reddit’s active user base eager to bring newcomers into the fold, along with a wealth of non-F1 related topics you easily spend an entire afternoon perusing — if you can find the time.
Official Formula 1 site
If you want spot-on information, you have to go straight to the source. The official Formula 1 site currently doesn’t offer live streaming for any price, though it does offer a wealth of information on the various teams, constructors, and previous tournaments. The site compensates for the lack of live video with constant highlights, edited shots of the best moments for each team and event, and robust photo galleries of the individual cars and drivers.
Really want to get in on the action? If you sign up for a free account on the Formula 1 site, you can access the same live timing app that the teams use to monitor their drivers in the pits. You’ll get up-to-the-second competition data, vehicle information, and even notes from pit crews and coaches as the race progresses.
Playstation Vue
Don’t have cable or satellite? Don’t want to watch on your smartphone or tablet? Thanks to Playstation’s Vue app, you can stream live F1 coverage through your PS3 or PS4 console to your TV. Playstation’s Vue app uses NBC’s stream, which means you’ll still have to sit through commercials here and there, but you do get coverage of all NBC’s broadcast resources. Some of the highlights of the app include DVR ability so you can watch races you missed later, and pause/rewind/fast-forward controls. One of the only drawbacks is that the app will stop coverage abruptly and jump forward if your internet lags (if you have high-speed internet, this part won’t be an issue).
International streaming options
Channel 4: C4F1 (U.K.)
Those of you living in the U.K. have two good streaming options. The first is Britain’s live television broadcast. Channel 4’s C4F1 will show 10 live races, including the Monaco Grand Prix. The remainder of the races will be shown in delayed highlights. Though Channel 4’s race coverage is limited, if you have the proper receiver equipment, you can watch via free-to-air (FTA) broadcast.
Sky Sports F1 (U.K.)
Sky Sports gives you three ways to watch every Formula 1 race: On live TV — via a “Now TV” pass — and via Sky Go. Unlike channel 4, Sky Sports doesn’t have any gaps in live coverage — every race is shown. If you have a cable or satellite TV package, you can watch the races on its dedicated channel. If you don’t want to pay for a monthly TV package, you can purchase a Now TV pass for the day, week, or month. If you prefer to watch on your mobile device, just download the Sky Go app or go to the live streaming page, and enjoy.
Antenna 3 (Spain)
Like NBC, Channel 4, and Sky Sports, Antenna 3 is a domestic TV channel for Spanish viewers. Antenna 3 has shown live F1 races since 2012. Like the other TV providers, Antenna 3 requires a cable or satellite TV package, but subscribers can watch races online via the Atres media player.
Sport 1 (Netherlands)
Sport 1 is the official Formula 1 broadcast in the Netherlands. In addition to uninterrupted live race coverage, Sport 1 has dedicated channels for pit lane and onboard camera footage. You can sign up for Sport 1 via traditional TV subscription or pay-per-view. Sport1 offers an online viewing option or streaming via the Ziggo Sport app.
Editors' Recommendations
- From true crime to sushi, these are the best documentaries on Netflix
- How to use the brand-new Samsung Bixby voice assistant, and everything it can do
- Check out 25 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing
- Looking for low-key performance? Check out the best sleeper cars ever
- Reelgood merges all your streaming services, now lets you pick a show at random