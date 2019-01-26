Don't kill the Messenger; you can still use it without a Facebook account

Share

Facebook Messenger is one of the most widely used messaging services out there — and you probably know at least a few people who use the messaging service almost exclusively. In fact, there are plenty of people out there who use Facebook Messenger without ever wanting to use Facebook itself.

Thankfully, it’s possible to use Facebook Messenger without having a Facebook account at all — which is very helpful for those who don’t necessarily want to hand over all of their data to Facebook, but still want to be able to contact friends and family who keep in touch through Facebook Messenger.

Whether you want to use Facebook Messenger without creating a Facebook account, or you want to delete your Facebook account and still use Facebook Messenger, here’s how to do so.

How to use Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account

If you don’t have a Facebook account but still want to use Facebook Messenger, it’s very easy to do so. Here’s how.

Download the Facebook Messenger app to your Android or iOS device.

Open the app. You’ll be asked to Log in with Facebook. Instead, tap the Create new account button below it.

Enter your phone number and name.

That’s all there is to it. You should now be able to use Facebook Messenger just as easily as someone else. Through Messenger, you can upload photos, videos, start group chats, and more — all without a Facebook account.

How to deactivate your Facebook account and keep Facebook Messenger

Just as you can create a Facebook Messenger account without a standard Facebook account, you can also deactivate your Facebook account while still keeping your Facebook Messenger account. In fact, by default, your Facebook Messenger account remains active when you deactivate your Facebook account — so simply don’t deactivate your Messenger account and you’ll still be able to use it.

On desktop, open the Settings menu and head to the Manage account section.

Tap the Deactivate your account link.

Enter your password.

Complete the survey and deactivate your Facebook account.

Open up the Facebook Messenger app and continue using it as you normally would.

Your Facebook account will now be deactivated and you’ll be able to continue using Facebook Messenger.