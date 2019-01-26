Digital Trends
Social Media

How to use Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account

Don't kill the Messenger; you can still use it without a Facebook account

Christian de Looper
By

Facebook Messenger is one of the most widely used messaging services out there — and you probably know at least a few people who use the messaging service almost exclusively. In fact, there are plenty of people out there who use Facebook Messenger without ever wanting to use Facebook itself.

Thankfully, it’s possible to use Facebook Messenger without having a Facebook account at all — which is very helpful for those who don’t necessarily want to hand over all of their data to Facebook, but still want to be able to contact friends and family who keep in touch through Facebook Messenger.

Whether you want to use Facebook Messenger without creating a Facebook account, or you want to delete your Facebook account and still use Facebook Messenger, here’s how to do so.

How to use Facebook Messenger without a Facebook account

If you don’t have a Facebook account but still want to use Facebook Messenger, it’s very easy to do so. Here’s how.

  • Download the Facebook Messenger app to your Android or iOS device.
  • Open the app. You’ll be asked to Log in with Facebook. Instead, tap the Create new account button below it.
  • Enter your phone number and name.

That’s all there is to it. You should now be able to use Facebook Messenger just as easily as someone else. Through Messenger, you can upload photos, videos, start group chats, and more — all without a Facebook account.

How to deactivate your Facebook account and keep Facebook Messenger

how to use facebook messenger without a account deactivate

Just as you can create a Facebook Messenger account without a standard Facebook account, you can also deactivate your Facebook account while still keeping your Facebook Messenger account. In fact, by default, your Facebook Messenger account remains active when you deactivate your Facebook account — so simply don’t deactivate your Messenger account and you’ll still be able to use it.

  • On desktop, open the Settings menu and head to the Manage account section.
  • Tap the Deactivate your account link.
  • Enter your password.
  • Complete the survey and deactivate your Facebook account.
  • Open up the Facebook Messenger app and continue using it as you normally would.

Your Facebook account will now be deactivated and you’ll be able to continue using Facebook Messenger.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G? Here's everything you need to know
facebook messenger 2017 android
Web

Facebook’s merger plan causing concern among lawmakers and security experts

A Facebook plan to potentially merge Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram has caused controversy this week. Now some experts and lawmakers are raising concerns about the privacy implications and antitrust issues stemming from the plan.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Facebook
Social Media

Facebook is shutting down its Moments photo app because nobody knew it existed

Facebook Moments will soon join the list of Facebook's failed apps. The app, which was designed for a more private photo sharing using facial recognition, will be shutting down on February 25.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
social media mark zucerberg with american flags
Social Media

Facebook just added a petition tool. What could possibly go wrong?

Facebook now has a petition tool called Community Action. Facebook Community Actions allow users to create or support a cause. But is the feature just asking for trouble on a network already plagued by fake news and fake accounts?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter
Mobile

It’s back! Here’s how to switch to Twitter’s reverse chronological feed

Twitter has finally brought back the reverse chronological feed, allowing you to see your feed based on the newest tweets, rather than using Twitter's algorithm that shows what it thinks you want to see. It's easy to switch.
Posted By Christian de Looper
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Nearly a million Facebook users followed these fake Russian accounts

Facebook purged two separate groups behind more than 500 fake accounts with Russian ties. One group had ties to Russian news agency Sputnik, while the other had behavior similar to the Internet Research Agency's midterm actions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter now lets you block trolls
Social Media

Twitter suffers privacy scare as bug reveals tweets of protected accounts

If you set your Twitter account to private and you have an Android device, you'd better check your settings now. Twitter says it's just fixed a four-year-old bug that flipped the privacy switch to make the account public.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. With so many subreddits, however, navigating the "front page of the internet" can be daunting. Here are some of the best subreddits to get you started.
Posted By Drew Prindle
art404 social first art instagram iphone
Social Media

Spice up your Instagram videos by adding your top tunes to the soundtrack

Have you ever taken a beautiful video, only to have it ruined by some jerk in the background yelling curse words? Here's a list of apps you can use to add your own music to Instagram posts as well as your Story.
Posted By Brie Barbee
how to download instagram stories save repost app
Social Media

How to download Instagram Stories

Curious about how to save someone's Instagram Story to your phone? Lucky for you, it can be done -- but it does take a few extra steps. Here's what you need to know to save Instagram Stories on both iOS and Android.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Crisis Response Hub
Social Media

Facebook reportedly developing LOL meme app to try to appeal to teens

Facebook is reportedly developing an app named LOL, which will feature memes in the form of funny videos and GIF-like clips. The app is said to be in testing in a very limited private beta, but sources said that the app is "cringey."
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Mobile

2019's 10 best dating apps to help you find the perfect companion

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iOS Hangouts
Social Media

Google will begin shutting down the classic Hangouts app in October

Google confirmed that it will begin retiring the classic Google Hangouts app in October. The company will start by pushing users to move to the new Google Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
covfefe act 69962687 ml
Social Media

Twitter shares sneak peek at simpler, less cluttered design with new features

Twitter shared a sneak peek of an upcoming redesign of its website, showing a less cluttered design with a handful of new features. The update brings keyboard and emoji shortcuts, improved search, and a two-column layout.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis