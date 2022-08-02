 Skip to main content
Instagram’s chief is relocating to Europe, report says

Trevor Mogg
By

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri is reportedly heading across the pond to live in London.

The move later this year will see Mosseri build out the Instagram team at Meta’s new headquarters in the city’s Kings Cross district, but is also motivated by a personal desire to experience life in the U.K. capital, according to a report in the Financial Times on Monday.

Sources with knowledge of the matter also said that the relocation will be temporary, though they were unable to say for how long he would likely stay in the European city.

The Times’ report suggested Instagram may also be looking to take advantage of the cheaper cost of labor in the U.K., with Silicon Valley rates believed to be considerably higher. The U.K. is currently Meta’s largest engineering base outside of the U.S., so it already has a track record for attracting talent to the British metropolis.

Mosseri joined the company formerly known as Facebook 14 years ago. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012, and when the app’s co-founders left six years later, Mosseri took the top role.

The Instagram boss recently faced a backlash from users after adding new features that seemed like an attempt to make Instagram more like rival app TikTok. The criticism prompted him to ditch the features that were originally designed to increase engagement on the platform and pull in more punters.

News of Mosseri’s apparent relocation plan comes just a week after Meta reported its first revenue fall, highlighting the difficulties the social networking giant is having in maintaining strong ad sales during increasingly tough economic times. Whether a change of scenery will help Mosseri to up his game and give Instagram a boost remains to be seen.

Digital Trends has reached out to Instagram for more information on Mosseri’s reported relocation plan and we will update this article when we hear back.

