LinkedIn gives videos a makeover with filters, referral button for job seekers

LinkedIn is jumping on the video-editing bandwagon by allowing users to add new filters to footage shared on the professional-focused network. Inside the LinkedIn mobile app, users can now add filters or text, the company announced on Tuesday, March 20. The app update comes just a day after the platform also added a new tool for asking for referrals.

The update allows users to dress up their videos with filters designed with a professional focus. The current options include adding an “On the Air” graphic along with a “side hustle” and “work high five” filter. LinkedIn says the filter options will expand in the future.

LinkedIn will also continue adding filters that are tied to events, with an option for International Women’s Day included in the samples shared by the company. The update was inspired by a filter that the company launched for a Grace Hooper Celebration event last fall.

The app update also allows users to add text to their videos. LinkedIn says this change is to help clue viewers in even when watching without the sound on.

Unlike the video filters on social networks like Snapchat and Facebook, adding the filters and text is done after the video is recorded, not in real time. Originally popularized by Snapchat, video and photo filters are now widely used across multiple social networks, including Instagram and Facebook.

LinkedIn says that additional tools for video are coming in the future.

LinkedIn first launched video back in 2016, but only to a small group of influencers. Unlike the more casual social network, LinkedIn said at the time that the feature was designed to discuss business topics, putting thoughts from other business leaders inside the LinkedIn feed.

The updated video options join a list of other recent announcements, including the option to ask for a referral, which just launched yesterday. The tool allows job seekers to see jobs that are connected to a company from someone already in your network, adds a pop-up button to ask for a referral, and even suggests what to say in the request message. The tool is available when browsing jobs with the “in your network” filter.

Now owned by Microsoft, LinkedIn now has more than 500 million users.