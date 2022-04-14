 Skip to main content
  1. Social Media

Reddit comments are now easily searchable with latest update

Anita George
By

Hunting for a specific comment on Reddit may actually be easier to do now.

On Thursday, Reddit unveiled quite a few new updates to its search features, and the most interesting one is a new ability for users to search for specific comments. That’s right: The new comment search feature might put an end to the endless scrolling you’d otherwise have to do to find a particular comment.

Performing a comment search within a community on Reddit.
screenshot

According to Reddit’s official announcement, the new comment search feature is “rolling out today on desktop” and will allow you to pull up a search results list of comments related to your search term.

We performed a test search and the feature does appear to be live on the Reddit website right now. To use it, simply conduct a search as you normally would and then select Comments at the top of the search results page. You can also search for comments from within communities (subreddits) in the same way: Just visit a subreddit, use the search bar at top of it, and then click on Comments.

In addition to the comment search feature, Reddit has added a few more upgrades to its search tools. These changes in Reddit’s search include an updated and streamlined search results page and enhancements to search results.

The latter involves things like relaxed search results matching (search results returned no longer have to be so closely matched to search terms) and optimizing search results based on prior users’ clicks.

The newly streamlined user interface for searching on Reddit is also expected to “prioritize posts over other content types” in response to feedback from users. On the new page, you can narrow results by Posts, Comments, Communities, and People, as well as sort them by things like Relevance and Most Comments. Results can also be further filtered by time period.

Editors' Recommendations

CD Projekt Red isn’t slowing down, for better or worse

Ciri looking over her shoulder in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Best laptop deals and sales for April 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Intel’s next-gen chips could run at blazing-fast 5.8GHz

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

WhatsApp Communities want to be your private social media

whatsapp communities group chats new features render

OnePlus confirms 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite launch dates

Leaked render of the upcoming OnePlus 10R.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero is a Canadian cyborg soldier

sojourn overwatch 2 ow2

This Dell XPS Desktop is over $400 off and selling fast

The Dell XPS Desktop computer sits on a desk next to a monitor and keyboard.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 44% off today

A woman enjoys content on her Fire HD 8 tablet.

This 43-inch TV is on sale for $230, perfect for a bedroom

Hisense 43-inch H55 Android TV on white background.

Star Wars: Solo’s Emilia Clarke could lead a Disney+ spinoff

Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story promo material.

Anatomy of a Scandal review: Netflix drama misses the mark

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller stand in a crowd of reporters in Anatomy of a Scandal.

Best wireless router deals for April 2022

The Netgear Nighthawk R7000 creates a home network for a laptop.

Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop on white background.