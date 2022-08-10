 Skip to main content
Snapchat is down right now. Here’s what we know

Anita George
By

If Snapchat isn’t working for you right now, you’re not the only one.

On Wednesday morning, Snapchat users began reporting on Twitter and Downdetector that Snapchat is down for them. We were also able to confirm with our own devices that Snapchat appears to be having issues.

According to Downdetector’s Snapchat outage page, there have been around 1,180 Snapchat user reports of the outage so far. The problems that users are reporting seem to be almost evenly split among the following issue categories on Downdetector: Server connection, Login, and App. On our end, we noticed that the Stories feed seems unable to be refreshed.

As of right now, Snapchat has not yet tweeted or otherwise indicated that it is aware of the outage.

This is a developing story. Once we know more, we’ll update this article.

