TikTok’s new Avatars look a lot like Memojis

If you liked playing around with Apple’s Memojis, you’ll probably love TikTok’s latest effect.

On Tuesday, TikTok announced a new effect for its wildly popular short-form video-sharing app. It’s called TikTok Avatars, and it allows users to create a customized avatar for themselves that can then be used in recording TikTok videos. Similar to Memojis, TikTok’s Avatars can also “mimic your motion” as you move around.

The new Avatars effect is also expected to offer a variety of appearance customization options, including hairstyles, accessories, makeup, and piercings.

While TikTok is officially announcing the Avatars effect today, it is unclear to us if the effect itself is available to all TikTok users right now or if it is still rolling out to everyone. At this time, I was unable to test the new feature on my own Android device as the Avatar effect was nowhere to be found in the Effects menu.

Digital Trends has reached out to TikTok to ask about the rollout of the Avatar effect and we will update this article once we receive a response.

TikTok’s announcement did, however, include instructions on how to access the effect. So if you want to see if the Avatar effect has rolled out to you, here’s what to do, according to TikTok:

“To get started, open the effects section in the TikTok app and search for the Avatar effect. From there, you’ll be able to customize your Avatar to fit your preferences. After your Avatar is ready, you can start recording videos.”

