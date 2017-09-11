Twitter may allow users to post tweet series in-app, no manual replies required

Why it matters to you The 140-character limit defines Twitter -- but tweet series do exist on the platform, and they could soon be easier to post.

Sometimes, tweets just need more than 140 characters to get the point across — and composing a tweet series to achieve that purpose might be getting simpler in the future. A feature that allows users to compose Tweet series, and then post them all at once was recently spotted inside the the app by a developer, and while Twitter hasn’t confirmed or denied the feature, the glimpse suggests users could possibly see the tweet storm tool in the future.

An Android developer sent screenshots of the feature to The Next Web’s Matt Navarra, who tweeted the photos of the hidden feature. The option appears to accommodate the popular tweet storm or tweet series by allowing users to create the individual tweets in-app. While the tweet series is a popular way of getting around that 140-character limit, currently users have to manually type their post into multiple numbered tweets or in replies to the first original. In the screenshots of the hidden feature, the platform appears to allow users to create a series, then post them all at once.

WOAH! Twitter has a hidden tweet storm feature! h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/QpDLhKnAZZ — Matt Navarra ️ (@MattNavarra) September 10, 2017



Without an official word from the social media company, it’s unclear if the feature will be available in future versions of the app. Social media platforms typically test a feature before a global rollout, and not all of those features make it through testing. According to TechCrunch, the hidden tweet series is not being publicly tested at this point.

Twitter’s 140-character limit is one of the social media network’s defining features, but it also limits the types of posts that can be shared on the platform. In fact, in 2015, Twitter appeared to be discussing plans for launching a platform without those limits. The character count has remained intact, however, though the rules for what’s included in those numbers has changed, with photos, GIFs, polls and quoted Tweets no longer applying toward that limit, and neither do usernames in replies.

While the character count limit means that the social media platform isn’t ideal for crafting longer posts, it’s also what makes Twitter, Twitter. Just like Instagram has kept the “Insta” by not allowing users to schedule posts, that 140-character tweet limit probably isn’t going anywhere — but if the tweet storm feature comes to light, neither are those Twitter rants.