Twitter CEO says new X platform will deliver ‘everything’

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said the new X platform replacing Twitter will deliver “everything.”

In a tweet posted on Sunday evening, Yaccarino added that she and Twitter owner Elon Musk are “looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

Her comments followed posts from Musk on Saturday night that said big changes on the platform were imminent, including a rebrand that’s expected to see Twitter’s famous bird banished forever in favor of a new “X” logo (below), which he pinned to the top of his Twitter feed.

Musk has already changed the name of the business to X Corp, and on Sunday tweeted: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Responding on Sunday, Yaccarino tweeted: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

The CEO, whom Musk hired in May, continued: “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

Musk, who also runs SpaceX and Tesla, hopes to transform Twitter into a so-called “super-app” that will provide a range of services under one roof, similar to China’s WeChat. Services could include tweeting, messaging, banking, payments, meal delivery, ridesharing, shopping, and so on.

The plan to ditch Twitter’s iconic bird logo and transform the app into something far beyond a microblogging platform follows big changes at the company since Musk acquired it in October for $44 billion. One of the new owner’s first moves was to slash the workforce by more than half before overhauling the blue-check verification system by offering it to anyone that pays for Twitter Blue, its premium tier, instead of only to notable figures like politicians and celebrities. Musk also relaxed moderation rules on the platform and allowed many previously banned accounts to return to the service.

The platform is currently trying to fend off competition from Threads, a Twitter-like app launched earlier this month by Meta that picked up more than 100 million users in its first five days of availability, setting a new growth record in the process.

