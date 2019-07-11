Share

Twitter went down for users around the globe late Thursday morning, the latest major social media network to go offline over the past month.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter and we’ll keep you updated on what’s happening via our status page,” Twitter spokeswoman Lindsay McCallum told Digital Trends. The status page says that Twitter is having an “active incident” that began just before 12 p.m. PT.

According to DownDetector.com, users started to report problems accessing Twitter’s website and mobile apps around 11:46 a.m. PT. More than 100,000 users have since reported the outage.

Twitter currently shows an error page stating “Something is technically wrong” when you try to access it. TweetDeck appeared to be down as well.

The outage appeared to affect users in North America, Europe, and Asia, according to DownDetector.

This outage is the latest in a series of major service disruptions throughout the summer. Earlier on Thursday, Reddit went down for desktop users for a few hours. Facebook, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, stopped working properly for a period of nearly 12 hours last week.

Normally people would take to Twitter to complain when their social network of choice is down. With Twitter down, even we don’t know where to complain about an outage. One option is the comments section of DownDetector’s Twitter status page, where users started posting snarky jokes — almost like they were back on Twitter.

We’ll be monitoring the Twitter outage and will update this post with the latest on the disruption.