Twitter has just fixed one of its most annoying problems

Twitter has finally fixed an annoying issue that affected the web version of its service.

It was caused by the auto-refresh function, which had the knack of knocking a tweet out of view before you’d finished reading it.

The good news is that Twitter has now responded to complaints from disgruntled users and jettisoned the auto-refresh feature, meaning you no longer have to waste time scrolling through the posts to find the one you were looking at.

The microblogging company acknowledged the issue in September, admitting the quirk was a “frustrating experience” for many users and promising to change it.

This week it announced that the job is done, with the change now rolling out to all web users. The update means you can now manually load new tweets into your timeline by clicking the tweet counter bar at the top.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

The change brings the web version in line with its mobile apps, which only refresh the feed when you perform the task manually.

Twitter has been busy making lots of changes to its service in recent months.

Last week, for example, it emerged that the company was rolling out its Twitter Blue subscription service in the U.S. and New Zealand after a limited launch earlier this year in Canada and Australia.

It also recently widened access to Twitter Spaces, a Clubhouse-like feature that lets users host audio chats with invited guests, and in another update made it easier for iPhone users to search the tweets of an individual user.

And that’s not all. Earlier this year Twitter stopped cropping image previews, while more recently Instagram previews started appearing in users’ feeds again after an absence of 10 years.

