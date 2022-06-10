What is the best time to post on TikTok?

If you’re going to be a successful TikTok creator, you need to think about how to use TikTok more effectively. And that includes being more intentional about when you post your videos. Your followers and those who are new to your content could miss out on your videos if you post them at the wrong time.

In this guide, we’ll go over what you need to know about when to post your TikTok videos so that as many people as possible will see them.

Does it matter when you post on TikTok?

Yes, it does matter. But timing is just one of the factors you need to consider. When combined with other factors like the quality, uniqueness, and frequency of your content, getting the timing right on when you share your videos can help you get more views and engagement initially, which can lead to TikTok’s algorithm boosting its recommendation of your content in other users’ For Your Page suggestions. Because as HootSuite and MakeUseOf (and even TikTok itself) note, in order to get more engagement and attention for your videos via TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, your video actually needs to have already garnered some engagement to start with.

And that’s the goal: To get your content in as many users’ FYPs as possible to increase the chance that those users will engage with and view your content.

To reach that goal, though, you’ll need to clear the first hurdle, and that’s to get as much engagement (such as likes, comments, and views) as possible when your video is first posted. The more engagement you get at first, the more likely TikTok’s algorithm will keep recommending your video to other users. A key to ensuring your video succeeds in snagging as much engagement as possible when it first publishes is picking the right time to publish your content. To do that, you need to be aware of who your content’s target audience is and when they’re most active (read: when they’re more likely to view your videos). If you’re able to align when your content is published with when your audience is around to view it, you’ll likely increase your engagement. How much engagement you get will still depend on other factors like the quality of your content.

Is it better to post in the morning or at night on TikTok?

That depends on who your target audience is. You’ll need to do your research to figure out things like what time zones your viewers live in and when they’re active on TikTok. And to do that, the general consensus is that you’ll need to see your videos’ analytics. To access those analytics, you’ll need a TikTok Business account. You can switch to a Business account by going to your TikTok settings: Open the mobile app, select Profile > Menu > Settings and privacy > Manage account > Switch to Business account.

It’s free to switch to a Business account. You will, however, need to have posted a few public videos before analytics will be available for you to view.

Once you know when your target audience is active on TikTok, you can time your posts accordingly.

When are the best times to post on TikTok?

While there are well-researched general guesses posted online, nothing beats the accuracy of looking at your own videos’ specific analytics and creating a posting schedule based on your viewers’ activity. But if for some reason you don’t have access to such analytics just yet or you just want a general guide, you can go by what Influencer Marketing Hub had to say about it as of May 2022.

The following is Influencer Marketing Hub’s suggestions for posting times based on over “100,000 global TikTok posts and engagement rates”:

(All times listed are Eastern Time.)

Monday: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 a.m., 4 a.m., and 9 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 11 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m.

You can also use their website’s calculator to get a more personalized posting schedule.

