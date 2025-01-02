 Skip to main content
Astronaut’s first photo of 2025 is a real stunner

By
An aurora viewed from the space station.
Don Pettit/NASA

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has started 2025 as he means to go on, with a stunning Earth photo that he described as a “New Year’s light show.”

Pettit captured the amazing image from the International Space Station (ISS), where he’s been living and working since September in his fourth trip to space.

It captures a stunning aurora over Earth, with parts of the orbital outpost also in the frame.

Our New Year’s light show pic.twitter.com/NB3gq8dxuf

&mdash; Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 2, 2025

Related

Auroras are actually a fairly common phenomenon for astronauts aboard the space station, with increases in solar activity increasing the chances of catching sight of one.

Auroras happen when particles from solar storms clash with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in beautiful light displays above the surface of our planet.

Folks back on terra firma can also witness the natural wonder. The ideal vantage points are in locations in the far north like Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. In the far south, places like New Zealand and Australia’s Tasmania can also offer great views of aurora.

But witnessing them with your own eyes from 250 miles above Earth must be something very special for astronauts on the space station.

And it’s no surprise that Pettit has managed to capture this one in such a beautiful image. The American astronaut has earned a solid reputation for his photography work over his various orbital missions since his first one n 2002.

In his most recent mission alone, he’s taken photos that make clouds look like a work of art, and rivers that Pettit described as “silver snakes.” Star trails are also one of his specialties.

With his keen eye, Pettit was also able to spot and photograph a SpaceX spacecraft as it returned to Earth at high speed at the end of the historic Polaris Dawn mission.

The astronaut recently discussed his photography work in an interview from the space station.

With Pettit expected to remain on the ISS until around March, we can’t wait to see what other amazing shots he shares during the first few months of 2025.

Space station video shows ‘cosmic fireflies’ high above Earth
Starlink satellites described as 'cosmic fireflies.'

On his fourth trip to orbit, NASA astronaut Don Pettit has been sharing some wonderful imagery captured from the International Space Station (ISS) since his arrival there in September.

His latest effort shows distant stars, city lights on Earth some 250 miles below, and what he describes as “cosmic fireflies,” but which are actually Starlink internet satellites deployed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

Read more
Space station crew had an amazing stroke of luck during Starship launch
The sixth Starship mission captured from the ISS.

The sixth Starship mission captured from the ISS. NASA / Don Pettit

NASA astronaut and current space station inhabitant Don Pettit seems to have the luck of the stars. During SpaceX’s sixth test flight of its massive Starship rocket from Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday, the International Space Station (ISS) just happened to be passing directly above -- some 250 miles above, to be precise -- giving keen photographer Pettit the perfect opportunity to capture the Starship’s launch.

Read more
Watch this stunning aurora unfold from 257 miles above Earth
An aurora captured from the ISS in October 2024.

Stunning footage from the International Space Station (ISS) shows a glorious-looking aurora shimmering above our planet.

Captured last month and shared by the ISS on X over the weekend, the footage (below) begins with a faint green tinge on Earth's horizon as seen from the space station some 257 miles up. But as the video continues, the green tinge develops into something far more spectacular, all against a gorgeous star-filled backdrop.

Read more