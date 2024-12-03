 Skip to main content
SpaceX’s recent Starship rocket test captured in space station video

By
Views of Starship Flight 6 from International Space Station

NASA has shared a cool snippet of video captured from the International Space Station (ISS) showing SpaceX’s recent launch of the Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket.

SpaceX launched the Starship on its sixth test from its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, on November 19, as part of continued testing of the new mega rocket.

A couple of days after the November flight, space station astronaut Don Pettit shared a photo of the launch as seen from space. And now we have some footage, too. Shot from around 250 miles away, it’s not the best quality, but you can clearly see the mighty Starship heading skyward, with the Texas coastline and Gulf of Mexico also in the frame.

“While orbiting approximately 250 miles above Earth, external cameras aboard the International Space Station captured the sixth test flight of SpaceX’s Starship after liftoff at 4 p.m. CST on Tuesday, November 19,” NASA said in text accompanying its YouTube post.

It added: “For Artemis III, the first crewed return to the moon in over 50 years, NASA is working with SpaceX to develop Starship as a lunar lander. Prior to the crewed Artemis III mission, SpaceX will perform an uncrewed landing demonstration mission on the moon.”

SpaceX’s 120-meter-tall machine consists of two parts — the main-stage Super Heavy booster, which packs a record-breaking 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, which will one day carry crew and cargo on adventures not only to the moon, but quite possibly to Mars and beyond, too. Collectively, the vehicle is known as the Starship.

The sixth test was deemed a success, though a last-minute issue meant that it didn’t get to attempt the spectacular “catch” maneuver that it achieved in the fifth test when giant mechanical arms on the launch tower secured the Super Heavy booster as it returned to Earth after deploying the Starship spacecraft to orbit.

Returning the booster in this way allows SpaceX to quickly refurbish and reuse the booster for multiple flights, helping it to significantly reduce the cost of space missions. SpaceX already does this with its much smaller Falcon 9 rocket, though in this case the first stage lands on the ground or on a barge rather than being secured by mechanical arms before it touches down. The Super Heavy’s landing method allows SpaceX to build the booster without landing legs, reducing the vehicle’s weight for better flight efficiency.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Why was a piece of fruit floating inside Starship on its sixth test flight?
A banana floating inside Starship.

Anyone who watched SpaceX’s sixth test flight of its mighty Starship rocket on Tuesday will have noticed the odd sight of a banana -- albeit a fake one -- floating in the hold of the spacecraft as it sailed above Earth on its way from the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, to splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

No, this wasn’t placed there by a sneaky SpaceX engineer as  joke. Rather, the full-size, toy banana acted as a zero-gravity indicator so that the mission team could confirm when the vehicle had reached microgravity conditions high above Earth.

Read more
The space station just had to pull a maneuver to avoid space debris
The International Space Station.

The International Space Station (ISS) was repositioned on Tuesday, November 19, to move it well out of the way of approaching space debris, NASA reported.

Station operators fired the thrusters on the docked Progress 89 spacecraft for just over five minutes to raise the orbit of the ISS in a maneuver that provided an extra margin of distance from a piece of orbital debris, which came from a defunct defense meteorological satellite that broke up in 2015.

Read more
SpaceX makes nail-biting sixth Starship test flight, but fails to catch booster
spacex starship sixth test flight screenshot 2024 11 19 230939

SpaceX has once again proved the mettle of its Starship rocket with its sixth test flight, which made a battered but ultimately successful landing in the Indian Ocean. Starship lifted off the pad at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) from the Starbase facility in Texas, splashing down around an hour later after a suborbital flight.

https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1858994002311475519

Read more