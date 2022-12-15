 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Watch NASA’s video celebrating 2022’s amazing achievements

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s been an extraordinary year for NASA and its international partners.

To celebrate, the U.S. space agency has released a video featuring some of the highlights from the last 12 months, together with a rousing speech delivered by NASA chief Bill Nelson at an event at Rice University in Houston, Texas, earlier this year.

According to the two-minute video, memorable moments from 2022 include the powerful James Webb Space Telescope beaming back its first extraordinary images from a point a million miles from Earth, and the successful Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) that deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid, paving the way for an Earth defense system capable of saving humankind from potentially cataclysmic asteroid strikes.

Related

Meanwhile, the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter continued their activities on Mars, tens of millions of miles from Earth, while astronauts carried on living and working aboard the International Space Station around 250 miles above our planet.

More recently, NASA finally got to launch the most powerful rocket ever to fly. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will play a major role in a new era of human space exploration that began with its test launch in November as part of the Artemis I mission. The SLS propelled an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it came within just 80 miles of the lunar surface before returning to Earth on December 11. The successful voyage sets NASA up for a crewed mission taking the same path in a couple of years from now, and an astronaut lunar landing soon after that.

“Throughout America’s story, there are defining days,” Nelson says in the video. “Days when minds change, hearts fill, and imaginations soar. Days when visions transform the trajectory of the American story, which is our story.”

The NASA boss continues: “Doing what is hard and achieving what is great, that’s what stirs humankind. That’s what unites us. With inspiration and innovation, no hard Herculean effort is too large. No moonshot is beyond our reach.

“A new generation — the Artemis generation — stands ready. Ready to return humanity to the moon and then to take us further than ever before, to Mars.

“Let us continue the quest to unfold this universe and let us continue to find unity in our discovery, so together let us continue to dream beyond the impossible dream that now becomes real, then let us traverse the untouched terrain of the once unreachable stars.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch SpaceX launch a private lunar lander tonight
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442
Orion prepares to return to Earth ahead of splashdown tomorrow
The engines on Orion’s service module are prominently featured in this image from flight day 22 of the Artemis I mission. The largest is the orbital maneuvering system engine, surrounded by eight smaller auxiliary thrusters.
Footage of SpaceX’s amazing rocket landings never gets old
A Falcon 9 booster coming in to land.
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
NASA's Lunar Flashlight spacecraft.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft readies itself for long journey home
NASA's Orion spacecraft and Earth.
Two spacewalkers are installing a new solar array on the ISS today
Astronaut Josh Cassada is pictured during a spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2022, to ready the space station for future rollout solar array installation work.
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Near-infrared Images of Saturn’s moon Titan, as seen by JWST on November 4, 2022 (left), followed by Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 instrument paired with adaptive optics on November 6, 2022 (middle) and November 7, 2022 (right).
How to watch Orion’s return flyby of the moon on Monday
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft reached a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth during the Artemis I flight test before beginning its journey back toward Earth. Orion captured imagery of the Earth and Moon together from its distant lunar orbit, including this image on Nov. 28, 2022, taken from camera on one of the spacecraft’s solar array wings.
Hubble captures an open star cluster in a nearby satellite galaxy
Against a backdrop littered with tiny pinpricks of light glint a few, brighter stars. This whole collection is NGC 1858, an open star cluster in the northwest region of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way that boasts an abundance of star-forming regions. NGC 1858 is estimated to be around 10 million years old.clock
How to see Mars at its brightest at opposition this week
Finder chart for Mars on 8 December.
See Webb’s most beautiful image yet of the Pillars of Creation
By combining images of the iconic Pillars of Creation from two cameras aboard the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, the Universe has been framed in its infrared glory. Webb’s near-infrared image was fused with its mid-infrared image, setting this star-forming region ablaze with new details.
Orion spacecraft reenters moon’s gravity on its way home
A camera mounted on one of Orion’s four solar arrays captured this image of the Moon on flight day 17 of the 25.5-day Artemis I mission from a distance of more than 222,000 miles from Earth. Orion has exited the distant lunar orbit and is heading for a Dec. 11 splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
Over 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.