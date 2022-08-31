 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

The ‘Phantom Galaxy’ looks stunning in this Webb telescope image

Trevor Mogg
By

The James Webb Space Telescope is continuing to deliver astonishing images of deep space, with this latest one revealing the incredible beauty of M74, otherwise known as the Phantom Galaxy.

The Phantom Galaxy captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team

The Phantom Galaxy has been captured before by the Hubble Space Telescope, but Webb’s more powerful infrared technology reveals for the first time its “delicate filaments of gas and dust in the grandiose spiral arms which wind outwards,” as per the European Space Agency (ESA), which is overseeing the Webb mission with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The Phantom Galaxy is around 32 million light years from our planet and according to ESA is “a type of spiral galaxy classified as a ‘grand design spiral’, meaning that its spiral arms are prominent and well-defined, unlike the patchy and ragged structure seen in some spiral galaxies.”

The galaxy is situated almost face-on to Earth, a characteristic that offers observers an excellent view and therefore makes it a favorite for astronomers who are keen on learning more about the origin and structure of galactic spirals.

Webb’s current work is part of a bigger project to map 19 nearby star-forming galaxies in the infrared, with Webb’s technology enabling astronomers to discover the precise location of star-forming regions within these galaxies. ESA says Webb can also help astronomers to gauge the masses and ages of star clusters, and learn more about the nature of the small grains of dust that drift about in interstellar space.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at the end of last year. Positioned in an orbit about a million miles from Earth, the most powerful space telescope ever built has been beaming back dazzling images since mid-July, including this one showing Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before.

But the mission is about a lot more than capturing images of gorgeous space scenery, as scientists hope that data from Webb will help them to learn more about the origins of the universe, and even discover planets like our own that could support life.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission

nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft.

This is Jupiter as you’ve never seen it before

Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Thousands of stars press close together in stunning Hubble image

This scintillating image showcases the globular cluster NGC 6540 in the constellation Sagittarius, which was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. These two instruments have slightly different fields of view — which determines how large an area of sky each instrument captures. This composite image shows the star-studded area of sky that was captured in both instruments’ field of view.

Check out this supercomputer’s stunning image of a supernova remnant

An image of a supernova remnant created by Setonix, Australia's newest supercomputer.

Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Making oxygen in space more efficiently using magnets

The International Space Station captured from the Crew Dragon.

How to watch the Perseids Meteor Shower this weekend

A shower of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in 2009 in this NASA time-lapse image.

Betelgeuse blew its top, leaving an interior jiggling like jelly

Illustration of changes in the brightness of the red supergiant star Betelgeuse.

Two galaxies collide in epic image from Gemini North telescope

This image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawai‘i reveals a pair of interacting spiral galaxies — NGC 4568 (bottom) and NGC 4567 (top) — as they begin to clash and merge. The galaxies will eventually form a single elliptical galaxy in around 500 million years.

Plotting the death of our sun using data from Gaia

gaia sun fate stellar evolution pillars 1

Six tiny satellites will form a huge virtual telescope to study space weather

The first of six SunRISE SmallSats is shown here at a Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory clean room being worked on by engineers. Pointed toward the camera is the SmallSat’s Sun-facing side, including its fully deployed solar arrays.