 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space

So, when will SpaceX try its first-ever Starship catch?

It's proved it can land the Super Heavy booster back at Starbase, but what about the spacecraft?

By
The Starship rocket undergoing an engine test fire before its 10th flight.
The Starship rocket undergoing an engine test fire before its 10th flight. SpaceX

SpaceX had its most successful Starship flight yet last week, achieving a list of objectives including controlled landings for both the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft in the ocean in different parts of the world.

In test flights 5, 7, and 8, SpaceX achieved the impressive feat of bringing the 71-meter-tall booster back to the launchpad at Starbase in southern Texas, using giant mechanical arms on the launch tower to secure the vehicle just above the ground.

Recommended Videos

But for its most recent flights, including the 10th one last week, SpaceX elected to send the booster into the sea as it wanted to test a more hazardous landing procedure that was steeper but more fuel efficient. Sea landings therefore reduce the risk of causing damage to the launch site should the landing go awry.  

As for the upper-stage Starship spacecraft, the plan has always been to bring the vehicle back to base in the same way as the Super Heavy booster, but up until now the landings have taken place in the ocean (when it hasn’t blown up before reaching there, that is).

With many Starship fans curious about when SpaceX will attempt the first landing of the upper stage at Starbase, SpaceX boss Elon Musk recently revealed that the first attempt will “probably” take place in flight 13, 14, or 15, depending on how well the flights go with the next version — version 3 — of the Starship vehicle.

The next flight, which some reports have suggested could take place in October, will be the final one for version 2 of the most powerful rocket ever built. While the total height of version 2 stands at 123.1 meters, version three will be 124.4 meters tall and even more powerful.

Related: 
SpaceX shares dramatic footage of Starship rocket unleashing raw power

Musk has said that he’s hoping to see the first version 3 rocket launch (flight 12) before the end of this year. That means the first Starship spacecraft landing could take place as early as January, or at least in the first half of 2026. And although Musk does have a tendency to be over-optimistic with his forecasts, if the upcoming Starship flights go smoothly, that first Starship landing back at Starbase could be just around the corner.

Achieving successful landings of both the Super Heavy and Starship would truly put SpaceX on the road to full reusability of the Starship rocket, with both parts of the vehicle immediately ready for refurbishment and refueling at the Starbase facility.

 Once fully operational, the Starship will be used for crew and cargo missions to the moon and possibly even Mars, too. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Watch this awesome boost-back burn on a returning SpaceX rocket
The critical process paves the way for the booster's safe return to Earth so that it can be used again.
A boost-back burn on a Falcon 9.

SpaceX launched an unmanned, robotic spaceplane to orbit for the U.S. Space Force in the USSF-36 mission on Thursday night. 

The Falcon 9 carrying the spaceplane lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly before midnight, with the rocket’s night flight producing a dazzling fireworks show immediately after stage separation.

Read more
SpaceX takes big step toward next Starship rocket launch
SpaceX is targeting Sunday for the 10th test flight of the Starship rocket, the most powerful ever to fly.
The Raptor engines on SpaceX's Super Heavy rocket.

SpaceX has taken a big step toward the 10th flight of the Starship rocket, moving the first-stage Super Heavy booster to the launchpad at the company’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company shared several images (below) of the Super Heavy booster -- the most powerful ever to fly -- on its X account on Thursday. One of them shows an aerial view of the Starbase site with the Super Heavy being moved toward the launchpad. Another is of the booster at the launchpad, while the third image shows a close-up of the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines, which will generate around 17 million pounds of thrust at launch as it lifts off on Sunday. The upper-stage Starship spacecraft has yet to be placed atop the Super Heavy.

Read more
All eyes are on Starship, but SpaceX has another key mission on Sunday, too
This weekend is a busy one for the spaceflight company.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon cargo spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Nov. 21, 2022, in preparation for the 26th commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is targeting Sunday for two important launches that will take place about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) apart.

Most of the attention is fixed on the 10th launch of SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket, which should leave the launchpad near Boca Chica, Texas, in the early evening. 

Read more