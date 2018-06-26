Google’s Tilt Brush gets new brushes, ‘Beginner Mode,’ sound effects, and more

Share

Google launched Tilt Brush early last year as a way to offer artists tools in virtual reality. Since then, the app has been made available on a number of platforms, including the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and has been hailed as one of the most innovative VR apps out there. Now, the company is updating Tilt Brush with a series of new features that should help make it even better than it already is.

For starters, Google has added a hefty seven new brushes, allowing users to create both new textures and new volumes. Using the new brushes, Google says that users will be able to more easily create natural-looking environments or objects. For example, the Hull Brush allows users to easily paint a 3D object just by moving the controller.

Next up is the fact that Google wants to make Tilt Brush better for users regardless of their skill level. Tilt Brush now has two modes: Beginner and advanced. Beginner limits tools a little, but it includes the core feature set that allows users to more easily start using Tilt Brush. Once users are familiar with the features, they can switch to Advanced mode.

Third is the Pin tool, which allows users to easily lock objects in space — so they won’t move around, even when artists are creating environments with a lot of objects.

A number of other tweaks have been added too. There are more sound effects to use, for example, and users can quickly recall their Mirror simply by pressing the “Recall Mirror” button right next to them. Finally, users can now quickly undo and redo brush actions by holding the controller button.

As Google continues to add new features to Tilt Brush, it’s likely that it will continue to gain in popularity among artists and graphic designers. Generally, virtual reality art hasn’t become all that popular just yet, but new VR headsets are launched every year, and more people are adopting the new platform — despite the fact that it’s still considered to be in its infancy. Still, apps like this will likely help artists get used to 3D environments, which could be very helpful going forward.