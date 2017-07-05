VRcade Arena promises 8-person ‘warehouse-scale’ multiplayer

Why it matters to you Virtual reality arcades are the most cost-effective way to try out VR for yourself, and this platform could help more businesses of this ilk spring up around the country.

Consumer virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are great, but most owners simply don’t have the space to host experiences that can be enjoyed with friends. To fill that void, Seattle-based VR arcade specialist VRstudios has announced a new system dubbed the VRcade Arena.

VRcade Arena is described as a “warehouse-scale” platform that will allow businesses to offer multiplayer VR experiences to the public. The hardware streamlines the entire process of setting up the correct environment for players, even down to software integration of first- and third-party equipment, according to a report from Road to VR.

Most of the first wave of VR arcades simply use consumer headsets that are configured and networked by technically minded staff. VRcade Arena looks set to simplify the process somewhat, which should make it easier for businesses like amusement parks, casinos, and movie theaters to get in on the VR boom.

The platform supports multiplayer for up to eight players, making full use of the proprietary wireless headsets developed by VRstudios. Additional peripherals like motion controllers and mock pistols are also wireless, allowing users to take on a wide range of different experiences without having their movements constricted.

The current list of games supported by VRcade Arena includes Time Zombies, Barking Irons, PlanktOs: Crystal Guardians, and VRcade Drone Storm. The platform ships with various pieces of software designed to make the most of such a large-scale multiplayer set-up.

It’s expensive to accrue the necessary hardware and peripherals to allow just one person to immerse themselves in VR, let alone eight. It simply isn’t feasible for the vast majority of people to set up a multiplayer VR environment, so it makes a lot of sense to offer this kind of experience in an arcade setting.

The question remains as to whether VR has mainstream appeal as a social activity. While punters don’t have to deal with set-up costs, proprietors certainly do — and that puts a lot of pressure on their VR arcade’s ability to bring in customers. Would people rather strap on a headset or just go play laser tag? Only time will tell.