Digital Trends
Wearables

Carbon fiber is making Casio’s new connected G-Shock watches even tougher

Andy Boxall
By
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Casio is expanding the range of materials used in making its exceptionally tough G-Shock watches, and has introduced carbon fiber on several of its connected watches for 2019. The GGB100 Mudmaster and the GWR-B1000 Gravitymaster are two of them — I got the chance to wear the two watches at Baselworld 2019, and talk to Casio’s research and development team about them.

Advantages of working with carbon fiber

Casio started off using resin to make its watches in the early ’80s, then added metal in the ’90s, and now it has added carbon fiber — a material that is 10 times stronger than iron, at one-fourth of its weight. Paired with titanium on some models, it even helps add rust-proofing to the already tough G-Shock range — joining protection against impact, gravity, vibrations, and even centrifugal forces to make sure they remain functional in the harshest environments.

The advantages aren’t just structural. It also impacts design.

“Because carbon is so easy to shape, we can compact it, and the more you compact it the stronger it gets,” a Casio spokesperson told Digital Trends.

The effect will become clear when we look at the new models, but the material’s flexibility allowed the design team to redefine the shape of its watches, adding strength to a completely new shock and water resistant structure, while reducing bulk.

How about price? Carbon fiber is associated with a higher cost, so will G-Shocks using the material cost more?

“We will continue to deliver on value while using top-of-the-line materials, so no,” a Casio spokesperson said.

This isn’t a passing fad either. When asked about the future, Casio told us it will continue to use carbon fiber in its watches, providing similar benefits across the range. It’s likely to be used in combination with resin and metal, acting as the third core material used to make G-Shocks.

Carbon has been introduced in the Mudmaster, Gravitymaster, G-Steel, and MT-G series. We concentrated on the Mudmaster and Gravitymaster models at our demonstration.

Mudmaster GG-B100

1 of 6
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Mudmaster, Casio’s outdoor G-Shock watch, has received a high-tech makeover with new connected features, new materials, and a revised design. The Mudmaster has always been a tank of a watch, with its large ultra-tough case dominating any wrist it’s put on. The new GG-B100 hasn’t changed drastically, but through careful evolution, the watch has become more wearable and more useful.

While the Gravitymaster line has had Bluetooth connectivity for a while, this is the first time it has been added to the Mudmaster. Working with the G-Shock Connected app — which we’ve always been impressed by — it will provide a location indicator, a mission log, and fitness tracking. The step counter is enabled here due to an upgrade to the Mudmaster’s sensor array. Old models had two sensors, but the new version has four — an accelerometer, compass, thermometer, and barometer.

Previously, Casio integrated step tracking into the GBA-800 fitness watch, but its inclusion here makes just as much sense. The Mudmaster is a watch primarily worn by outdoor enthusiasts, walkers, or those involved in sports like Tough Mudder. It’s a step below the G-Shock Rangeman, and less lifestyle and tech-orientated than the Pro Trek WSD-F30, but will appeal to the same people contemplating either of these alternatives.

The app wasn’t ready when we tried on the new Mudmaster, as it’s still in development ahead of the watch’s launch. But step count showed up on the watch’s screen with a press of the top left button. The app uses data collected from the altimeter and the acceleromter to calculate calorie burn, while the Mission Log feature uses your smartphone’s GPS to plot courses and pinpoint locations. Just as handy for point-to-point navigation outdoors, as it is for remembering where you parked the car in an unfamiliar place. Like other connected G-Shocks, it makes changing time zones very easy without even touching the watch at all.

Casio Mudmaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Look closely at the buttons and long-time G-Shock fans will notice there are no protective guards around them this time. This is a design change facilitated by the use of a carbon fiber core, where carbon is sandwiched between the resin and bezel. That increases strength to the point where the guards are no longer needed. A filter stops dirt and dust getting inside. The Mudmaster also has a carbon fiber and resin bezel, while the rest of the body is made from tough resin, with a stainless steel back panel to keep the watch airtight.

What difference has all this made to wearing a Mudmaster? It’s definitely more comfortable, with a slightly slimmer profile and reduction in weight. But the over-engineered design remains, which separates the Mudmaster from other G Shocks. It’s an uncompromising watch — massively strong, with a design to match. On the new model, the addition of a carbon fiber bezel and removal of the button guards has raised its visual appeal, and we expect more people will consider owning one than before.

Gravitymaster GWR-B1000X

1 of 9
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The advantage of adding strength and lightness using carbon fiber is even better illustrated on the new Gravitymaster GWR-B1000X model, which has a carbon fiber monocoque — unique to the Gravitymaster at the moment — altering the look of the watch considerably over the last models. In the same way as the Mudmaster, the large button guards have been removed for a more streamlined, less aggressive look. It makes a big difference when you put the watch on. It feels like an everyday wear watch, more reminiscent of the recent G-Steel models than the older Gravitymasters.

Sapphire over the face adds a wonderful sheen, and an extra level of protection against damage. Carbon is also used for the bezel — 52 layers of it in total, again for scratch and damage resistance. The other advantage of using carbon is felt in the weight. The GWR-B1000X is the lightest Gravitymaster made at 72 grams, with no sacrifices made to toughness at all. The low weight and reduced size hasn’t impacted the solar charging either, and the smaller panel hidden in the dial has been optimized for even better performance.

Casio Gravitymaster review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

All the structural and design alterations are immediately noticeable when you wear the Gravitymaster. It’s comfortable in a way that big G-Shock watches often are not, meaning this could be a breakout model for those who like the look of a large G Shock, but simply couldn’t wear one due to the size or weight. The style has been improved too, with the machined buttons giving the watch an industrial, purposeful look, while the face and complications are as clear and concise as people demand from the series.

Casio has retained the Bluetooth connection, but has not added the step count feature from the Mudmaster. It has the same time zone adjustments, phone finder, and Flight Log feature as before.

Successful new direction

Casio’s dedication to bringing connected features to its watches without losing the spirit and individuality of the design continues to help them shine. Match the evolving connected range with the introduction of carbon fiber, and you’ve got high-tech materials and manufacturing to match the smart features. The new Mudmaster’s step and calorie count is a true benefit that fits with the model, but it’s the Gravitymaster that uses carbon fiber to the greatest effect by massively improving the watch’s look and wearability.

The Mudmaster GG-B100 will be released in May for $350, and it comes in the green seen here along with an orange and black color. The Gravitymaster GWR-B1000X will cost $1,000 in August, and comes in both blue and a limited edition black, red, and gold version complete with a carbon dial seen in our pictures.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Tacs Nato-Lens review
Wearables

The Tacs Nato-Lens is a watch for those who live life through a camera lens

Not all watches have to be round, or connect to your phone. The Tacs Nato-Lens is a stylish piece of wristwear with a design inspired by classic SLR cameras, making it a geeky timepiece for the camera and watch fan.
Posted By Andy Boxall
diesel on full guard denim straps news 25 2
Mobile

Diesel’s denim-inspired smartwatch straps are a casual, colorful must-own

Diesel will release two new versions of the On Full Guard 2.5 smartwatch later this year, with seriously cool, denim-inspired straps in classic Diesel colors. We tried them on at the Baselworld 2019 show.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Fitbit Inspire HR tips and tricks
Wearables

Tips and tricks to get you started with your new Fitbit Inspire HR

The Inspire HR may be an entry-level fitness tracker in Fitbit's lineup, but the device still has plenty of features to explore. These are our favorite tips and tricks to help you use the Inspire HR to its fullest potential.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best fitness watches garmin fenix 5x review feature 2
Deals

REI drops deals on Garmin Fenix 5 and Vivoactive 3 smartwatches

Garmin's activity trackers offer a lot of advantages for health-conscious individuals and outdoor adventurers, and with spring finally here, now’s a fine time to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon. REI’s Garmin sale is the perfect chance…
Posted By Lucas Coll
alpina alpinerx 2019 colors news brown leather wrist
Wearables

Alpina makes its AlpinerX smartwatch even more attractive with new colors

Alpina has introduced four new colors to its AlpinerX smartwatch range, breaking the usually sporty watch out into a more everyday casual design, and given the tech a slight makeover too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
new gold finish makes frederique constants hybrid smartwatch flashier than ever constant yellow
Mobile

New gold finish makes Frederique Constant’s hybrid smartwatch flashier than ever

Frederique Constant has found considerable success with its luxury hybrid smartwatch, the Hybrid Manufacture, and has launched several new color schemes to help bring it even more attention.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mwandco asset watch dampers lugs
Wearables

Like a car, this watch has dampers on the strap to make it more comfortable

Like a car, this stunning luxury watch has shock absorbing dampers that attach the strap to the case, rather than a more traditional system, to increase comfort. We've worn one, and it really seems to work.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 4G Golf Edition
Wearables

Tag Heuer’s Golf Edition smartwatch is a lot more than just a flash of new color

Tag Heuer's Golf Edition Connected Modular 45 smartwatch has a lot more going for it than just a flashy new color scheme. From the titanium body and black PVD coating to the new Golf app, this is a true special edition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Fitbit Inspire HR review
Product Review

Fitbit’s Inspire HR fitness tracker nails the basics and keeps the price low

Fitbit targets the new user with the Inspire HR, a low-cost, lightweight fitness tracker that covers all the basics. I put the device through its paces. It not only lived up to our expectations for an entry-level tracker, but sometimes…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
grand seiko spring drive torque return system technology caliber r902 feat
Wearables

This $76,000 Grand Seiko watch has something in common with a plug-in hybrid car

How can a watch that costs $76,000 possibly have anything in a common with any car, let alone a plug-in hybrid? It's all about the complex, technically incredible Spring Drive movement inside this Grand Seiko watch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple March 2019 Event Coverage

Apple’s next event will take place March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. PT. We’ve got a handy guide on how to watch, but don’t expect to see any new iPads, iMacs, or AirPods at the show, all of…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Looking to get in shape for the new year? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll