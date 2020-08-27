LG’s new battery-operated mask is a wearable air purifier

LG has introduced an air purifier mask called the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, and unlike the masks you’re probably used to wearing, this one is battery-powered.

The mask contains two H13 HEPA filters, which LG says are similar to the filters used in its home air purifier products like the PuriCare smart air purifier. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier also has dual motorized fans and a patented respiratory sensor that detects how the user is breathing and adjusts accordingly.

And since a 820mAh battery operates it, it can last up to eight hours in low mode and two hours on high mode.

“The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, in a statement. “At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value.”

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier can also clean itself with UV-LED lights, so you don’t have to clean it after each use.

While filled with impressive technology, the mask itself looks pretty bulky and heavy in LG’s sample photos. Digital Trends reached out to LG to learn more details about the purifier mask, including its weight and cost. We will update this story when we hear back.

While the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier helps to filter the air you breathe in, it’s important to note that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend “masks with one-way valves or vents” for coronavirus prevention.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic placed a new importance on face masks to prevent the spread of the disease, purifying air masks like LG’s have been in the works from other companies. For example, Ao Air’s Atmos Faceware mask debuted at CES 2020 as a high-tech way to address poor air quality. The mask includes fans inside that adapt to your breathing and clean air comes from the mask at about 240 liters per minute.

Editors' Recommendations