Digital Trends
Web

Facebook’s security chief has quit — now who’s watching the watchmen?

Jon Martindale
By
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Facebook

Facebook’s chief security officer, Alex Stamos, has announced that he’s leaving the social networking giant in mid-August, bringing an end to a three-year tenure at the company. Facebook has said that it doesn’t plan to replace Stamos and will instead make a move to embed security professionals in its various divisions, effectively dissolving its dedicated security team.

For the past year, Facebook has been embroiled in a range of security and privacy scandals, including Cambridge Analytica’s data harvesting which some believe may have affected the 2016 presidential election. Coming off of such concerns and the implementation of the European GDPR, many eyes have been on Facebook to see how it responds to concerns about its security. That’s why Stamos’ departure and Facebook’s decision not to replace him is so jarring.

Stamos himself has been a principle figure at Facebook since his arrival in 2015. He famously left Yahoo that same year after discovering that it allowed emails to be scanned for the U.S. government, as Reuters reported at the time. He was also known for reaching out to wider Facebook users and commenting on the state of the site’s security and privacy provisions, as The Verge highlights.

His last day at Facebook will be August 17, at which point he will take on a full-time role at Stanford University as a teacher and researcher, launching a new course on offensive and defensive security techniques, as well as the ethical implementation of new technologies.

“I will also continue my work understanding and preventing the misuse of technology as a Cyber Initiative Fellow, a William J. Perry Fellow in International Security and a Visiting Scholar at the Hoover Institution,” he said in a Facebook post. He went on to state that he was confident in the team of professionals he leaves behind at Facebook and that he will collaborate with them in the future.

Facebook itself has wished Stamos well and that though it would not be replacing him, has said that it hoped to be judged by its actions on security, not whether it fulfilled a specific title. It also pledged to continue, “investing heavily in security to address new types of threats.”

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
turkey blocks tor dark web keyboard key
Computing

The demand for hacking tools and malware is greater than the current supply

A report from Positive Technologies reveals an extremely high demand for malware creation on the dark web: Three times greater than the current supply. It's based on 25 Russian and English-based dark web sites.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google
Computing

Google offers its own ‘Titan’ USB security key for password-free logins

Google introduced the Titan Security Key, a physical USB-based device that eliminates the need to enter usernames and passwords. The device includes firmware developed by Google’s engineers that verifies its integrity.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol, Abigail Bassett, Rick Marshall
google material design hidden inside latest chrome
Computing

Unlock Google’s cool new Material Design interface hidden inside Chrome 68

Although Google’s Material Design user interface recently popped in the Chrome Canary channel, you can enable part of this interface in Chrome 68 for the desktop and Apple iOS devices. This is done by using the "flags" command.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

As Twitter cleans up spam, monthly users drop, but daily engagement increases

Twitter is on an overdue war against abuse and spam -- but moving resources to clean up the platform has left the network with a dip in monthly user count. Daily engagement has increased, however.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best websites for free audiobooks version 1428320425 shutterstock 236974753
Web

Listen to your favorite stories by downloading audiobooks for free

Finding free audiobooks can be tough -- especially ones that are worth your time. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best sites to download audiobooks for free, whether you want to listen online or off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Congress members want a meeting with Jeff Bezos to discuss Rekognition mistakes

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

New Spectre attack lets hackers steal data without having to run local code on PCs

Researchers at the Graz University of Technology reveals a new attack called NetSpectre. Unlike the internet-based Spectre attack that requires code running locally on the target PC, this version doesn't need to run local code.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to send a text from your email account
Mobile

Here’s how to send a text message from your email account

Need to send an email to someone's phone as a short text instead? Here's how to send a text from your email account using any carrier. It's as easy as entering the phone number and an SMS gateway code.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Use your face or finger to log into accounts using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge now supports the Web Authentication specification for password-free logins. Support actually appeared in Build 17723 for the Windows Insider Fast Ring last week, but Microsoft didn’t mention it until this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
YouTube Variable Speed
Social Media

YouTube videos are now even bigger on desktop — so why are users complaining?

Goodbye, black bars. A YouTube update eliminates the black bars on the desktop video pages. The change makes the video larger and removes the often irking black bars. The update isn't sitting well with everyone, however.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
kaspersky releases tool to counteract cryptxxx ransomware
Computing

SamSam ransomware has generated $5.9 million from victims since 2015

Sophos reports that the SamSam ransomware has done more financial damage than previously believed, generating $5.9 million from its victims since it appeared in December 2015. Hackers use SamSam in attacks about once per day.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
HP LaserJet Pro M426fdw Multifunction Wireless Laser Printer laser printer deals
Computing

Earn up to $10,000 by squashing printer-based bugs in HP’s bounty program

HP calls an “industry first” in launching a print security bug bounty program providing rewards up to $10,000. It’s backed by Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced security platform that manages bug bounties, vulnerability disclosures, and more.
Posted By Kevin Parrish