Digital Trends
Web

Wikipedia taps streetwear brand for fund-raising apparel

Trevor Mogg
By
wikipedia streetwear partnership keep knowledge free shirt
Advisory Board Crystals

If you’ve ever looked at your wardrobe and thought that what’s missing is a Wikipedia-inspired long-sleeve shirt, then you’re in luck.

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Advisory Board Crystals has partnered with the internet’s most popular encyclopedia to offer the top for $85, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Wikimedia Foundation — the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia — to keep the online knowledge base free for everyone to use.

For those not in the know, Advisory Board Crystals helpfully points out on the shirt’s sales page that the online encyclopedia is “created and edited by volunteers around the world” and also backs “many other vital community projects.”

It goes on: “Knowledge is power and awareness is survival. In addition to being a large source of inspiration and information for our projects, Wikipedia leads us to a place in which you can imagine a world where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”

Clearly a Wikipedia fan, Advisory Board Crystals is keen to do its bit to raise funds for the site so that no one will ever have to pay to use it.

The front of the white shirt displays the word “Wikipedia” in small text, with the letters “Abc” above it. Things get a little louder on the back, however, with the words “Internet Master” in giant red letters, together with Wikipedia’s famous jigsaw globe featuring glyphs from a number of different writing systems.

And that’s not all. On the right arm you’ll find an information label where you can write you name, email address, phone number, and other information — useful if you find yourself unable to string a sentence together after a boozy night out and need someone to remind you of who you are.

Wikipedia, which launched 18 years ago, also runs its own online store selling clothes and other items, the proceeds of which also help to keep the encyclopedia up and running. Designs start at $18 for a T-shirt and top out at $40 for a hoodie. Accessories include Wikipedia-branded tote bags for $25, a dinosaur-themed Wikipedia mug for $25, and a Wikipedia water bottle for $15.

Alternatively, if you’d like to offer a straight cash donation, you’ll find various ways to do so here.

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Computing

The Facebook dating service will be free of charge and free of ads

Facebook is getting into the dating game. While the feature was one of the surprises from this year's F8, new details suggest what the feature may entail, including a few screenshots from a computer programmer.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Find your way around Google Maps with these handy tips and tricks

How good are your navigation skills? We've got a delectable menu of Google Maps tips and tricks for you right here, to take the pain out of your trips. Go from newbie to mapping master and learn how to use Google Maps.
Posted By Simon Hill
internet is causing sleep deprivation gettyimages 931804786
Emerging Tech

Widespread internet access is causing mass sleep deprivation, study suggests

A study claims that high-speed internet may be costing us up to 25 minutes of sleep per night. And, surprisingly, the biggest problem isn't among those young people who are under 30.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best cable modems internet router
Computing

Network routers with roaming enabled are likely susceptible to a new attack

Jens Steube discovered a new method to break into network routers while researching new ways to attack the WPA3 security standard. He stumbled onto an attack technique capable of cracking hashed WPA-PSK passwords.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Saving your favorite YouTube videos for posterity is quick, easy with these tools

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are plenty of great tools you can use, both online and offline. These are our favorites and a step by step guide on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
john mcafee prioritizing privacy mcafee16
Computing

Hacker plays ‘Doom’ on John McAfee’s ‘unhackable’ BitFi Bitcoin wallet

The BitFi hardware cryptocurrency wallet isn't as unhackable as John McAfee claims. A 15-year-old bedroom hacker has managed to get Doom running on the device, suggesting its days may soon be numbered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
government monero
Computing

The browser-based Monero miner Coinhive generates around $250,000 each month

Despite a fall in cryptocurrency mining, the Coinhive Monero miner is still highly active, generating around $250,000 each month. Coinhive also contributes 1.18 percent of the total mining power behind the Monero blockchain.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
micosoft edge extensions 70 microsoft laptop feat
Computing

Having issues with Microsoft Edge? Here's how to fix the most common problems

If you're feeling frustrated with Microsoft Edge, or have run into a serious problem with Windows 10's built-in browser, take a look at these common issues and the solutions that can help you get back on track.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
best place to print photos online
Photography

The best place to print photos online: Seven top photo labs

Have you been looking around for the best place to print out your favorite photos online? Don't fret, we've pored through dozens of options and narrowed it down to the seven best.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
mylobot multiple payloads all in one botnet cropped
Computing

The Andromeda botnet still lingers as nations struggle to clean infected PCs

A report by Fortinet suggests that although the FBI and Europe ended the Andromeda botnet’s reign in late 2017, there are still infected PCs. Cleaning up these PCs isn’t progressing at the same pace across various regions.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to use adobe spark post my
Social Media

How to use Adobe Spark Post to spice up your social media images

Images are proven to get more likes than plain text -- but only if those images are good. Adobe Spark post is an AI-powered design program for non-designers. Here's how to use it to take your social media feeds to the next level.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
museum of london fatberg live stream
Web

FatCam: Museum of London’s livestream of a rancid hunk of sewage proves popular

A London museum put part of a fatberg on display earlier this year and the putrid muck proved to be a surprise hit with visitors. Keen to share it with a wider audience, the fatberg is now starring in its very own livestream.
Posted By Trevor Mogg