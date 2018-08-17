Wikipedia taps streetwear brand for fund-raising apparel

Share

If you’ve ever looked at your wardrobe and thought that what’s missing is a Wikipedia-inspired long-sleeve shirt, then you’re in luck.

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Advisory Board Crystals has partnered with the internet’s most popular encyclopedia to offer the top for $85, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Wikimedia Foundation — the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia — to keep the online knowledge base free for everyone to use.

For those not in the know, Advisory Board Crystals helpfully points out on the shirt’s sales page that the online encyclopedia is “created and edited by volunteers around the world” and also backs “many other vital community projects.”

It goes on: “Knowledge is power and awareness is survival. In addition to being a large source of inspiration and information for our projects, Wikipedia leads us to a place in which you can imagine a world where every single human being can freely share in the sum of all knowledge.”

Clearly a Wikipedia fan, Advisory Board Crystals is keen to do its bit to raise funds for the site so that no one will ever have to pay to use it.

The front of the white shirt displays the word “Wikipedia” in small text, with the letters “Abc” above it. Things get a little louder on the back, however, with the words “Internet Master” in giant red letters, together with Wikipedia’s famous jigsaw globe featuring glyphs from a number of different writing systems.

And that’s not all. On the right arm you’ll find an information label where you can write you name, email address, phone number, and other information — useful if you find yourself unable to string a sentence together after a boozy night out and need someone to remind you of who you are.

Wikipedia, which launched 18 years ago, also runs its own online store selling clothes and other items, the proceeds of which also help to keep the encyclopedia up and running. Designs start at $18 for a T-shirt and top out at $40 for a hoodie. Accessories include Wikipedia-branded tote bags for $25, a dinosaur-themed Wikipedia mug for $25, and a Wikipedia water bottle for $15.

Alternatively, if you’d like to offer a straight cash donation, you’ll find various ways to do so here.