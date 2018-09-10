10 viral video celebrities from the past and where they are now

Nowadays, it doesn’t take much to go viral — yodeling kid, anyone? — but to actually be remembered for longer than a decade is a real endeavor. These 10 viral videos are still racking views today, but where are these people now? From an awful American Idol audition to a young man that just loves Star Wars, we look back at the some of the best viral videos and what the stars are up to now.

Chris Crocker, “Leave Britney Alone”

His name is Chris Crocker, but you may know him as the “Leave Britney Alone” guy. Back in 2007, Crocker took to YouTube to emotionally express his opinions toward the haters of Britney Spears. That video pulled in 2 million views in a single day, quickly turning Crocker’s world upside down. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Maury. His newfound fame also gave him a platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community. Crocker is still on social media making hilarious content, and recently released a self-titled album.

Tay Zonday, “Chocolate Rain”

Tay Zonday’ Chocolate Rain has been viewed more than 118 million times on YouTube. It’s a song that is recognizable by almost everyone, though, it didn’t become a viral sensation overnight. After he uploaded it in 2007, it took three months and an appearance on Digg.com — aka, the Reddit of the early aughts — for it to officially take off. Once it did, however, Zonday went from being a teaching assistant in Minnesota to a YouTube sensation, one that has appeared on Best Week Ever, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tosh.0, and Maury. Zonday is still working as an actor and singer today, and most recently did voice-over work for an animated series based on the Transformers franchise.

Charlie and Harry, “Charlie Bit My Finger”

It’s been 11 years since Charlie bit his brother Harry’s finger, but time has done little to curb interest in the 55-second clip. The video features a young Charlie sitting on his brother Harry’s lap. When Charlie decides to bite his brother’s finger, hilarity ensues. “Charlie bit my finger … and it’s still hurting.” This video has been viewed more than 850 million times and has reportedly earned the family more than a million dollars. The boys have obviously grown up, and now live their lives as normal kids do.

Antoine Dodson, “Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife”

When an intruder attacked Antoine Dodson’s sister in the middle of the night, he had more than a few choice words to say when a news reporter showed up at his front door. Better known as the “hide your kids, hide your wife” guy, Dodson’s interview went viral after it was remixed into the Bed Intruder Song by the Gregory Brothers. The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and if you can believe it, eventually went platinum. With the money from the sales of the song, Dodson was able to move his family out of subsidized housing. Now, after a stint in L.A., Dodson has moved back to Arkansas, where he has become a father and substitute teacher.

Rebecca Black, “Friday”

In 2011, a 13-year-old girl released a music video, and it changed her life forever. That song was called Friday and that girl was Rebecca Black. The video went viral and has now accrued more than 124 million views, leading many of us — whether we like it or not — to sing “got to get down on Friday” at one point or another. Black later tried out for the American singing competition, The Four: Battle for Stardom, and released an album entitled Re/bl.