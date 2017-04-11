Satan himself couldn’t have designed a more devilish dragster than Dodge’s Demon

Why it matters to you Dodge is raising the bar in the muscle car segment with a new version of the Challenger designed with one mission in mind: to dominate drag races.

There’s a new version of the Dodge Challenger Demon muscle car that’s even more extreme than the vaunted Hellcat. The aptly named Challenger SRT Demon is the company’s latest hot rod, and it finally broke cover at a private event in New York after a teaser campaign that lasted a whopping 13 weeks. That was the first record the Demon collected, but it certainly wasn’t the last.

Prepare for take-off

Ahead of the Demon’s debut, Dodge ambitiously promised it would raise the bar in terms of power and speed, and we’re glad to report it kept its word. Between the front fenders lies an evolution of the Challenger Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine tuned to generate 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque when it’s burning 100 octane fuel, figures that make it the most powerful factory-built eight-cylinder engine in the industry.

The eight-cylinder spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission that can be left in drive or shifted manually using paddles mounted behind the steering wheel. The Demon rockets to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and blasts through the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph. In fact, it’s so fast that it’s banned from the drag strip by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), according to Dodge. Here’s hoping you have a private runway in your backyard.

A new feature named TransBrake locks up the transmission’s output shaft to keep the Demon stationary as the engine revs, allowing for brake-free launches at up to 2,350 rpm. This technology is commonly found in dragsters, but it has never been offered in a factory-built car before. When TransBrake is engaged, all the driver has to do to pelt the muscle car down a drag strip is flick one of the steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

From a standing start, Dodge’s hottest muscle car can pop a wheelie for 2.92 feet, a Guinness-certified record for a production vehicle. And while accelerating on two wheels sounds like it’s frowned upon by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Demon is fully street-legal across the nation.